Steamwheelers Sign Historic Sponsorship with XUSD Blockchain and The X1 StableChain

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Quad City Steamwheelers are proud to announce a groundbreaking three-year sponsorship agreement with XUSD Blockchain Holdings and its revolutionary X1 Hybrid StableChain Platform. As part of this landmark deal, the Steamwheelers home games will be played on XUSD Field, at Vibrant Arena in Moline, Illinois, cementing the partnership's commitment to innovation both on and off the field.Under the agreement, the Steamwheelers will host an exclusive XUSD Night on June 28, 2025. Fans attending the event with an active digital wallet (available free of charge from MetaMask, the leader in digital wallet systems) will receive an airdrop of $100 in XUSD ONE Tokens directly into their wallet. Additionally, one lucky fan will be awarded an extraordinary $100,000 in XUSD ONE Tokens during the live game. Beyond this marquee event, XUSD will launch various promotions throughout the season featuring unique NFTs and collectible Steamwheelers coins, ensuring continuous engagement with fans and further integration of blockchain technology into the world of indoor football."This partnership is a game-changer for our organization," said Doug Bland, Majority Owner of the Quad City Steamwheelers. "We're excited to work with XUSD to bring innovative digital experiences to our fans. Renaming our home field to XUSD Field symbolizes our commitment to embracing new technologies and creating unique, unforgettable experiences that connect our community to the future of sports entertainment."Dr. Brian Fontenot, Chief Technical Officer of XUSD Blockchain Holdings added, "The fast-moving world of crypto aligns perfectly with the dynamic energy of indoor football and the Steamwheelers. Our collaboration with the Quad City Steamwheelers represents a bold step forward, merging cutting-edge blockchain technologies with the undeniable passion radiated by sports fans both domestically as well as abroad. We're absolutely thrilled to be a pioneer on this incredible journey to bring real, tangible rewards to fans; while setting a new standard for fan engagement in sports, worldwide!"This strategic sponsorship not only highlights XUSD's commitment to pushing the boundaries of digital finance, but also provides a platform for fans to experience firsthand the benefits of blockchain technology and the stability of the X1 StableChain Platform.For more information about the sponsorship, the upcoming XUSD Night, and how to activate your free MetaMask digital wallet to participate, please visit https://steamwheelersfootball.com or contact our media relations team at https://www.xusd.co/ About Quad City SteamwheelersThe Quad City Steamwheelers is one of the leading Indoor Football League (IFL) franchises known for their competitive spirit, community focus, and commitment to innovation. With a passionate fan base, the team continually seeks ways to enhance the game-day experience and embrace cutting-edge technologies.About XUSD BlockchainThe XUSD ONE Token and the X1 Hybrid StableChain Platform XUSD Blockchain is at the forefront of digital finance, offering innovative solutions that blend stability with the advantages of commodities asset-backed blockchain technologies. The X1 Hybrid StableChain represents a revolutionary advancement in blockchain technologies, establishing new international standards for asset-backed digital currencies. This innovative merger of blockchain as well as systems architecture introduces groundbreaking features that seamlessly integrate physical asset verification with digital transactions; thus creating an unprecedented level of stability and security once thought to be impossible in the cryptocurrency industry. Through the patent-pending Proof-of-Value (PoV) consensus mechanism and sophisticated AI-driven, Market Monitoring; the X1 Hybrid Stablechain delivers a level of transparency and reliability previously unimaginable in digital asset markets.

