Global Short Film Awards Celebrate Excellence in Film, Fashion and Music at its Cannes Gala
The 9th Annual black-tie gala features exciting sponsors, performers and partnerships at one of the most iconic venues in Cannes, France
Join film industry movers and shakers, VIPs and celebrities at one of the most sought-after luxury and glamour experiences during the Cannes Film Festival. It is a not-to-be-missed event.”UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Short Film Awards will return to the iconic Carlton Cannes for its 9th annual gala on 24 May 2024. Held concurrently with the Cannes Film Festival, the event will be a very special evening celebrating excellence in short films. The dinner gala also includes thrilling musical performances, a silent auction to benefit Pink Ribbon Monaco, and a luxury fashion show by designer Andres Aquino, who is also the founder and director of the GSF Awards. Guests will dance the night away with international DJ Somnous.
— Andres Aquino, Founder and Director
The 2024 winning films in the popular competition include outstanding entries in multiple categories from the USA, Italy, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, the Russian Federation, Mexico, China and Canada. The Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Actress awards will be announced at the gala. The evening will be hosted by Emmy Award-winning actor and producer Vincent DePaul.
For 2024, the Global Short Film Awards gala will include exciting partnerships and sponsorships:
• Pink Ribbon Monaco. Promoting breast cancer awareness and research support. The founder and President of this wonderful organization is Natasha Frost-Savio (Knight of the Order of Saint Charles), and the Honorary President is Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene of Monaco.
• Dorow Clinic. Founded by Dr. Andreas Dorow, The Dorow Clinic is the leading clinic for aesthetic surgery and dentistry located near Zurich and Basel, in the Black Forest area in the south of Germany.
• Kerix Jad. Based in Lima, Peru, Kerix Jad is an international and innovative company spanning the sectors of mining, transportation, energy and cryptocurrency.
• Coleg Gwent. Located in Cwmbran, Torfaen, Wales, Coleg Gwent will bring a group of photography students to gain valuable experience as an important part of the Cannes event.
• Fashion for Futures. Under the leadership of CEO Ilyssa Wexler, and Professor at FIT (Fashion Institute of Technology) in Florence, Italy, this program offers students a unique convergence of economics, backstage training, and business acumen within the fashion industry.
• The Global Short Film Awards luxurious Maybach sedans and a Ferrari F8 will be seen by thousands of film festival attendees and visitors to Cannes for several days as they transport VIP guests to the gala and tour the world-famous Croisette promenade.
• Giuseppe Barra Hair and Makeup Artistry. Based in Turin, Italy, Giuseppe Barra and his talented team of hair and makeup artists regularly create unforgettable looks at top fashion and entertainment events including Milan Fashion Week, the Venice Film Festival and the Cannes Film Festival.
• networkxTV (Germany) will film the event for a special media production.
• RTL Media (Germany) will cover the event along with other international press.
Performers at the gala will include:
• Tenor Ricardo Marinello is a rising singing star with an extraordinary tenor voice. He is a winner of “Germany’s Got Talent” and has performed with major orchestras around the world.
• Yola Nash is a twice Grammy-considered and award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, radio host, philanthropist and visual artist.
• Mia Wallace is a talented pop singing sensation.
• Beatrice Turin, an Austrian singer, model and recording artist. She also was named Miss Europe in 2021, and serves as ambassador for various charity organizations.
• Lubovnicca is a Ukrainian pop singing sensation, beauty queen and influencer, who has performed in cities around the world.
• Cecilia Herrera is a singer, songwriter and recording artist, and one of the most captivating voices on the Italian music scene today.
Please visit GlobalShortFilmAwards.com for tickets and more information.
