Couture Fashion Week New York Marks 40 Seasons of Innovative Initiatives

What an honor to set the course for this exceptional project; a journey of talented and creative people from many countries. The artistic tapestry continues to grow as we celebrate this milestone.” — Andres Aquino, Founder and Producer

NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- International fashion designers view New York as a premier platform to showcase their collections, due to its status as a global fashion capital with a vibrant cultural scene, and diverse audiences. On September 14, 2024 Couture Fashion Week New York celebrates its 40th season, providing designers with essential visibility and the opportunity to connect with influential buyers, media, and fashion enthusiasts. The city is an ideal location for designers to launch their work and gain recognition on an international scale.Couture Fashion Week New York, founded by Mr. Andres Aquino , stands out as the city's longest-running fashion week event under a single brand, renowned for its pioneering focus on couture fashion as well as inclusivity and diversity before such concepts gained widespread recognition. Since its inception, the event has embraced an international ethos, showcasing a diverse array of designers, models and performers, and is now widely recognized as a vibrant and organic celebration of fashion and cultural representation. Mr. Aquino, a seasoned couture fashion designer, leverages his insights into both the creative and business perspectives to foster collaboration and showcase artistry from around the globe.Designers…Exceptional fashion designers from dozens of countries have shown at Couture Fashion Week over its 20-year history. Ranging from seasoned fashion icons like Ezra Santos, Walid Atallah, Catalin Botezatu, Tuyet Le, Marisol Henriquez and Dany Atrache to emerging talents like Malika Rajani, Majid Desire and David Demovic, Couture Fashion Week is a unique and innovative fashion showcase.Models…Couture Fashion Week New York has established itself as a premier launching pad for talented international models and beauty queens from diverse backgrounds, including those from smaller countries in Latin America, Africa, Asia, and Eastern Europe. By participating, models gain experience and exposure and connect with industry professionals and the media, highlighting the global nature of fashion and its ability to transcend geographical boundaries. Many top models began their careers in the Couture Fashion Week shows, including Nea McLin, Angelina Shipilina, Lilly Ulrich and Daiana Canalas.Stylists…Top industry leaders in the fashion and beauty sphere have been an important part of the Couture Fashion Week productions, including Voodoo Makeup and its founder Aimee Carr, Elie Esper, Federico Calce, Mahealani Diego and Marcello Costa. The multicultural and multilingual teams of hair and makeup artists showcase their talents and grow their professional connections on a global platform.Performers…The event’s unique blend of fashion, music, and performance art, seamlessly integrates fashion show, concert, and cabaret elements. From opera to Broadway, from pop to jazz, the musical performers include veteran recording artists, winners of TV vocal competitions, rising musical stars and highly accomplished concert artists, including Yoann Freejay, Bing, Yola Nash, N’Kenge, Olga Alex, Nini Shermadini and Alexandra Hrabova, and many more.Press…Couture Fashion Week New York has been covered by media worldwide including Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam, Book Moda, Collezioni Haute Couture, FOX Business, and many more prestigious outlets. It is also a favorite of many top fashion and style social media influencers, who appreciate the event’s red-carpet style and creativity. Top diplomats and celebrities often can be seen enjoying the shows.Economic Impact…A significant contributor to the local economy for two decades, Couture Fashion Week New York helps generate substantial revenue for New York City’s hotels, transportation services, restaurants, and shopping venues. Local businesses are often involved and benefit from event sponsorship, including in the real estate, beauty, fashion retail, art, food and beverage sectors.Venues…From its premier event in a chic studio space on New York’s West Side, Couture Fashion Week has been held at some of the city’s best venues including the Waldorf-Astoria, the St. Regis, the New Yorker and the Crowne Plaza Times Square. This season’s venue is the iconic Angel Orensanz Arts Foundation, an architectural gem and designated historic city landmark.Audience…A trailblazer in the fashion show arena, Couture Fashion Week was an early proponent of enabling consumer access to shows traditionally reserved for trade professionals and media. By offering various ticket categories, from standing and general seating to premium Platinum VIP, it not only expanded the audience, but also set a precedent that many other producers have since emulated, further transforming the fashion landscape.In honor of its 40th anniversary season, Couture Fashion Week New York is inviting companies from all sectors to join in a unique social media initiative. Participants can feature their logos on an official flyer that will be widely distributed through social media, helping to increase brand visibility and engagement with designated hashtags associated with the event linked back to the sponsor company’s website or social media. This collaborative effort is an excellent way for businesses to connect with people interested in fashion, beauty, hair, skin care, health and consumer products in general. The unique flyer, which will remain online for months after the event, promotes each company as a sponsor for a fraction of the cost that big companies normally pay.For tickets and more information visit https://www.couturefashionweek.com/tickets/

