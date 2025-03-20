Fix and Flip Workshop LAC-REIA logo

Learn How to Find, Finance, Fix & Flip Houses

Learn how to fix and flip houses and watch rehabbing at an actual LA rehab house.” — Lloyd Segal, President LAC-REIA

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Los Angeles Cunty Real Estate Investors Assocation presents a two-day Fix & Flip Workshop on Saturday & Sunday, March 29-30, 2025. At the workshop, investors will learn where to find the houses, how to finance the purchase and rehab, where to find the contractors, what to rehab in the house, and how to flip the house quickly for maximum profit.The workshop is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, March 29-30, 2025, 9:00 am to 6:00 pm (Sunday's session will be held at an actual rehab in Los Angeles). This workshop is hosted by the Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association and the Ventura County Real Estate Investors Association. In this intensive 8-hour workshop, investors will learn the four facets of fix and flipping:1. Find2. Finance3. Fix4. FlipDATE & TIME: Saturday, March 29, 2025, 9:00 am to 6:00 pm. (plus bonus session on Sunday morning, 9:00 am to 12:00 pm).LOCATION. Iman Cultural Center, 3376 Motor Avenue (between National and Palms), Los Angeles, CA 90034.PARKING: Free parking on the Iman parking lot.COST: The workshop costs $349.00 per person! So don't wait to register! (Gold Members of LAC-REIA can attend for FREE.)REGISTRATION: If you want to attend this workshop, please register at www.LARealEstateInvestors.com , or call 310-792-6404.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.