Creative Terrazzo Systems Wins National Art Honor for Airport Project

CREATIVE TERRAZZO SYSTEMS' terrazzo rendition of Marielle Plaisir's design at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport won the 2025 NTMA Judges' Choice Art Honor Award. (Christina Roldan, Broward County Aviation Department, courtesy of Creative Terrazzo Systems) "A JOURNEY" is an artistic collaboration between the artist and terrazzo artisans. INNOVATIONS on the project include separating colors between pours with foam rubber and blending colors by hand on-site, resulting in an impressionistic finish.

The installation transforms a high-traffic walkway into a dynamic visual experience, merging artisanal craftsmanship with the creative vision of an artist exploring terrazzo for the first time.” — Chad Rakow, Executive Director, National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association

FREDERICKSBURG, TX, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association (NTMA) has recognized Creative Terrazzo Systems of Southwest Ranches, Florida, with the 2025 NTMA Judges' Choice Art Honor Award for exceptional craftsmanship and design on an epoxy terrazzo installation at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The project, titled "A Journey," was commissioned in partnership with Broward County’s Public Art & Design Program.The installation was a collaboration of Creative Terrazzo Systems with Marielle Plaisir, a French-Caribbean multimedia artist based in Miami. The award was presented to Creative Terrazzo Systems on May 21 in Brewster, Massachusetts, at NTMA's annual convention. Justin Architects of Fort Lauderdale led the design of the project, which is installed on the Hibiscus Bridge, a pedestrian bridge that connects the Hibiscus Parking Garage to Terminal 1. The project was part of an initiative to create a more enjoyable and memorable experience for travelers by integrating art into the built environment, said Daniel Justiniano, the firm’s project administrator for continuing services with the Broward County Aviation Department.Hand-Crafted CollaborationCreative Terrazzo Systems began the project by translating a photo of the artist's original floral design into a detailed line drawing and stencil. To replicate the intricate hibiscus patterns in poured-in-place terrazzo, the artisans used three-eighths-inch closed-cell foam rubber, cut into one-half-inch strips, as pour stops between colors. The foam's flexibility allowed the terrazzo team to achieve the fine details of Ms. Plaisir's composition. After each color was poured, the foam was removed before adding the adjacent color, resulting in smooth, fluid transitions.Ms. Plaisir, working with the terrazzo medium for the first time, collaborated with the terrazzo artisans on-site to personally spread aggregates and to hand-blend over 100 custom colors from 12 base formulas. Each floral element was poured individually with combined pigments and freeform patterns to create organic transitions. To avoid sharp lines, the installation team mixed the colors before they solidified, resulting in an impressionistic surface.Terrazzo as a Canvas“Terrazzo in aviation takes center stage for flooring in terminals and airside. It’s always our go-to option,” said Mr. Justiniano, whose work includes managing and producing major civic projects at FLL and the Broward County Courthouse, along with coordinating multiple airport developments across the county.“Terrazzo provides the openness and flexibility to create whatever design the space needs,” Mr. Justiniano explained. “It’s the flexibility that draws us to terrazzo—we see it as a canvas.”One of the main design challenges came when the artist requested that the terrazzo be installed without any divider strips. Initially unsure it was feasible, the team turned to Creative Terrazzo Systems, whose team devised the strategy to meet the artist’s vision.Expertise at WorkMr. Justiniano emphasized the importance of working with experts in the trade. “I always recommend working with someone very knowledgeable, who understands all the concepts to install a floor that won’t break, crack, or shrink—a lasting floor,” he said. “Learning about different joints and crack-resistant options with terrazzo has been life-changing, and working with specialists is key."They become teammates. There’s a certain level of trust. We say we are going after this look, and they know how to achieve it,” he added. “The airport also has significant trust in their work.”Beyond design freedom, terrazzo’s longevity is a significant factor in the firm’s preference. “With public buildings, we need a material that holds up over time. If it’s polished and maintained, we know that 40 years later it will still be in great shape. That’s the driving force,” he said.NTMA judges praised the handcrafted installation's freeform creativity, fluidity, and vibrant, painterly quality. Recognizing it as a standout in terrazzo craftsmanship, the judges added that the project's bold artistic direction, innovative approach, and technical precision expanded the expressive potential of the terrazzo medium.A Welcoming PassagewayThis master work in terrazzo spans a corridor that millions of travelers traverse each year. The handcrafted, impressionistic landscape adds a layer of artistry to the high-traffic space. Functioning as a vital connection between the terminal and the parking garage, the walkway's resilient, easily-maintained floor doubles as a visually inviting element. “What was intended to be a simple terrazzo floor was elevated to become a cheerful welcome runner, a unique amenity to enhance the airport guest experience,” said airport CEO Mark Gale.“We’re proud this program provided an opportunity for an artist to learn and master a new medium,” added Philip Dunlap, Director of the Broward Cultural Division.Creative Terrazzo Systems was established in 1988 and operates in Florida.About NTMANTMA is a full-service nonprofit trade association headquartered in Fredericksburg, Texas. Founded in 1923, NTMA establishes national standards for terrazzo systems and promotes terrazzo as a sustainable, durable, and versatile flooring material. NTMA provides complimentary services to architects, interior designers, artists, general contractors, maintenance professionals, and property owners. From helping the design community write specifications to providing technical assistance, NTMA's goal is to help ensure quality terrazzo installations.The association's annual Honor Awards program celebrates design and construction excellence, recognizing outstanding terrazzo installations that exemplify quality, craftsmanship, and innovation. By recognizing its members' accomplishments, the program promotes member contractors as the sole qualified resource for terrazzo installations that meet industry standards. Terrazzo veterans and design professionals evaluate the submitted entries.Terrazzo originated in 15th-century Italy, evolving from the mosaic techniques of Ancient Rome. Venetian marble workers created terrazzo as an innovative reuse for discarded stone chips. Terrazzo artisans still pour terrazzo by hand on the construction site, with options for precast and waterjet-cut elements. Aggregates such as stone, recycled glass, or other materials—often sourced locally—are embedded in a cement or epoxy base and polished to reveal the chips. Terrazzo combines design flexibility with ease of maintenance and durability to last the life of the building.

