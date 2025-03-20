U.S. Chamber’s Million Women Mentor Türkiye Program Celebrates Four Years of Growth and Impact

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Chamber’s Million Women Mentors Türkiye program, “Milyon Kadına Mentor” in Turkish, proudly celebrates its fourth anniversary, marking another milestone in empowering women, girls, and young female professionals across Türkiye through academic mentorship, particularly in STEM. For four years, the program has expanded its reach and deepened its impact, strengthening a global network dedicated to fostering gender equity in the workforce.

Since its inception, the Million Women Mentors Türkiye Program has grown at an impressive pace, with the latest figures indicating:

138,748 mentoring pledges,

276 pledging institutions actively supporting the initiative,

1,566 mentors and 3,470 mentees from 81 cities in Turkey.

“The growth of the Million Women Mentorship Program reflects the collective commitment of individuals, institutions, and organizations working together to create a more competitive, inclusive and diverse workforce,” said Jennifer Miel, Executive Director of the U.S.-Türkiye Business Council and Vice President for Middle East, Türkiye, and Central Asia Affairs at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

The Million Women Mentor Türkiye Program connects private, public, and NGO sector leaders with young women (aged 15-25 years old) for career mentorship opportunities. The program was founded with the U.S. Chamber’s U.S.-Turkey Business Council and its Women in Business Initiative, alongside project partners TurkishWIN's BinYaprak platform, STEMconnector, and TOBB.

Turkish counterpart of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB), expressed continued enthusiasm for the initiative. “'Women supporting women is a powerful concept that encourages success and empowerment. Behind every strong step, there is an inspiring sisterhood. Mentorship and solidarity enable women to reach greater heights together. Let us celebrate the women who have paved the way for others with their achievements and leadership, and who continue to do so." noted Hande Öztürk, Chief Executive Officer at TOBB.

''The Million Women Mentor Türkiye proves that mentorship is more than just guidance—it is a collective action platform for confidence, career growth, and lifelong learning. With over 1500 mentors from 200+ organizations, we make change happen—faster, smarter, and together. " said Melek Pulatkonak, Founder of TurkishWIN.

"Just as rights for women can be won, they can also be lost. Today, in Afghanistan, animals enjoy more rights than a woman. This is why the work of Million Women Mentors Turkey is so important. Mentorship creates pathways and connections that help women thrive in an uncertain future. MWM Turkey is working to ensure that we do everything we can to protect the rights of women and girls in Turkey—so that history does not repeat itself.” said Jo Webber, Founder and CEO of Pod, STEMconnector and Million Women Mentors.

The Million Women Mentor Türkiye/Milyon Kadına Mentor is proud to recognize among its Founding Circle Partners, Akbank, Beba Vakfı, Bridge to Türkiye, Eker, Enerjisa, PepsiCo Türkiye, Pluxee Türkiye, Yıldız Holding and Technology Partner Bulutistan, whose generous support and leadership makes the program possible.

As the program enters its fifth year, it remains dedicated to breaking barriers and ensuring that mentorship is accessible to all who seek professional growth.