Gonzaga Hosting Public Discussion on Intersection of Public ...

Washington State Supreme Court Chief Justice Debra Stephens is among a panel of experts visiting Gonzaga University on March 27 to explore how the legal system and public health organizations can work together to create healthier, more just communities.

“Policy, Law and Public Health” is a free event, open to the public, taking place in Wolff Auditorium in Gonzaga’s Jepson Center. The discussion on the intersections of public health, law and justice is hosted by the Public Health department within Gonzaga’s School of Health Sciences.

The panel discussion and an open Q&A session will cover a range of topics, from how political polarization affects public health policy to public health-centered approaches to justice and how to identify barriers in translating scientific research into public health policy.

“We are thrilled to host such an impressive panel of experts whose work is shaping communities for the better,” says Robin Pickering, professor and chair of Public Health in Gonzaga’s School of Health Sciences. “Their leadership and commitment to health equity inspires critical conversations that are needed now more than ever."

This event is not just about discussion, it’s about sparking action, collaboration, and deeper engagement in the pressing public health challenges of our time.”

In addition to Stephens, who began her second stint as chief justice in January, speakers and panelists include:

Judge Mary Logan, a Spokane Municipal Court judge since 2009 who brought Community Court – a harm-reduction therapeutic-style court – to Spokane. She’s also served on several statewide committees in areas ranging from court budgets to sentencing to domestic violence.

Francis Adewale, executive president of AHANA, eastern Washington’s preeminent multi-ethnic business association, and president-elect of the Washington State Bar association. Adewale helped establish the Spokane Community Court, and has served with organizations serving refugees and the homeless community, and addressing racial equity disparities in the legal system.

Lauren Jenks, currently serving as assistant secretary for Environmental Public Health at the Washington State Department of Health, and a member of faculty at the University of Washington teaching Public Health Practice. She focuses on public health, the environment and racial equity.

Michael McDonnell, a clinical psychologist and professor at the Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine who also serves as the director of Promoting Research Initiatives in Substance Use and Mental Health (PRISM) at Washington State University. His expertise includes interventions for addiction and mental illness in community settings.

The “Policy, Law and Public Health” panel discussion is Thursday, March 27 from 4-6 p.m. in Wolff Auditorium of the Jepson Center.