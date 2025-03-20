SOUTH SHORE CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATES MORANO & HAGEN CALL ON FOSSELLA TO PARTICIPATE IN PLANNED DEBATE

Morano and Hagen will hold joint press conference tonight to outline plans for the debate to be held next Thursday

STATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frank Morano and Cliff Hagen are calling on Griffin Fossella to join them on the debate stage to give voters the opportunity to hear from all candidates for the South Shore City Council seat.Morano and Hagen will hold a joint press conference tonight to discuss their plans for the public debate next Thursday, March 27th at Prive Catering Hall in Annadale. Morano, Hagen and Fossella are running in a special election to fill the vacated seat for the 51st City Council District on April 29th.The debate was to be hosted by a local business group, however, the candidates received emails earlier today stating that due to scheduling conflicts the group would no longer be able to facilitate the forum. If no new local organization steps forward to host the forum, the two campaigns plan to organize the event themselves.Tonight's press conference will be livestreamed on the Facebook pages of both campaigns for those unable to attend in person."This election is too important for voters to be denied the opportunity to hear directly from the candidates," said Frank Morano. "The residents of Staten Island's South Shore deserve to know where we all stand on the issues that matter most to them, and I intend to show up and make my case."Cliff Hagen echoed those sentiments: "Our community faces critical decisions, and the voters deserve a fair and open discussion about the future of Staten Island's South Shore. I look forward to participating in this debate and hope Mr. Fossella will do the right thing by showing up."Attendance will be made available to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. The format will feature either a mutually agreed-upon moderator or questions taken directly from the public.Press Conference Details:Date: March 20, 2025Time: 5:45 PMLocation: 813 Annadale Rd, Staten Island, NY 10312For media inquiries, please contact:Frank Rapacciuolofrankrap@moranoforcouncil.com917-763-2180Vincent Argenziano347-392-1663cliffforcitycouncil@gmail.com-end-

