BERNARD KERIK ENDORSES FRANK MORANO FOR CITY COUNCIL

I've known Frank Morano for many years, and I can say without hesitation that he’s exactly the kind of leader Staten Island needs in the City Council” — Former NYPD Commissioner Bernard Kerik

STATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Former NYPD Commissioner Bernard Kerik, who led the department through the aftermath of the September 11th attacks, has officially endorsed Frank Morano in his campaign for New York City Council in Staten Island's 51st District. Kerik praised Morano ’s commitment to public safety and his strong support for law enforcement.In his statement, Kerik said:"I've known Frank Morano for many years, and I can say without hesitation that he’s exactly the kind of leader Staten Island needs in the City Council. Frank has been a tireless advocate for public safety, law enforcement, and common-sense policies that put the well-being of Staten Islanders first. His zero-tolerance approach to crime, commitment to supporting the NYPD, and dedication to preserving our community’s quality of life make him the clear choice for the South Shore. Frank understands that safe streets are the foundation of a thriving community, and I know he’ll fight to ensure Staten Island families are protected. I’m proud to endorse Frank Morano for City Council, and I encourage every Staten Islander who values law and order to do the same." – Bernard Kerik, 40th Police Commissioner of the City of New YorkMorano expressed gratitude for Kerik’s endorsement, stating:"Bernie Kerik is a true hero and one of the most effective leaders in law enforcement history. His endorsement means a great deal to me, and I’m honored to have his support as I continue to fight for safer streets, stronger communities, and a better quality of life for all Staten Islanders."Frank Morano’s platform includes creating Zero-Tolerance Zones to combat crime, expanding neighborhood patrol partnerships, and ending New York City’s sanctuary city status to ensure cooperation with federal law enforcement.For more information on Frank Morano’s campaign, visit www.moranoforcouncil.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.