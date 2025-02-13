NYC Sergeants Benevolent Association Endorses Frank Morano for City Council

Frank Morano has always been a strong advocate for law and order, and we know he’ll fight to protect Staten Island’s families, businesses, and quality of life.” — SBA President Vincent Vallelong

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The NYC Sergeants Benevolent Association (SBA) , one of the city’s most influential law enforcement unions, has officially endorsed Frank Morano for City Council in the 51st District, citing his steadfast support for public safety and law enforcement.“The men and women of the SBA put their lives on the line every day to keep New Yorkers safe, and they need real leaders who have their backs,” said SBA President Vincent Vallelong. “Frank Morano has always been a strong advocate for law and order, and we know he’ll fight to protect Staten Island ’s families, businesses, and quality of life. He’s exactly the kind of leader we need in the City Council.”In response to the endorsement, Morano expressed his deep appreciation for the SBA’s support:“I am incredibly honored to have the endorsement of the NYC Sergeants Benevolent Association. Our city has seen what happens when politicians turn their backs on law enforcement—crime rises, communities suffer, and hardworking families pay the price. That won’t happen on my watch. In the City Council, I will be a tireless advocate for the brave men and women who keep us safe. Staten Island deserves leadership that prioritizes law and order, and I’m committed to keeping our borough a safe place to live, work, and raise a family.”Morano, a lifelong Staten Islander and respected broadcaster, has built his campaign around commonsense leadership, standing up for public safety, and pushing back against radical policies that undermine law enforcement. His support for the NYPD and first responders has made him a leading voice for those who believe in restoring accountability and safety in New York City.With crime and quality-of-life issues at the forefront of this election, the SBA’s endorsement signals strong momentum for Morano’s campaign in one of the city’s most conservative and pro-law enforcement districts.For more information about Frank Morano’s campaign, visit www.moranoforcouncil.com

Sergeants Benevolent Association Endorses Frank Morano For Staten Island CIty Councilman

