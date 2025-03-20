Secretary Naig Invites Iowans to Celebrate Iowa Ag Week March 24-31

#IowaAgWeek celebrates Iowa agriculture’s significant contributions to the state and highlights efforts to give back to the communities we call home

DES MOINES, Iowa (March 20, 2025) – Gov. Kim Reynolds has proclaimed March 24-31 as Iowa Agriculture Week, and Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig is inviting every Iowan to participate in the statewide celebration. The weeklong celebration highlights agriculture’s many significant contributions to our state’s economy and way of life. In addition, Iowans are encouraged to identify volunteer and service opportunities to further underscore agriculture’s positive impact in our communities.

“Agriculture touches the life of every Iowan, every day – from the food we eat and the clothes we wear to the fuel in our automobiles. Agriculture powers our economy, employs nearly 1 in every 5 Iowans, and is the backbone of our rural communities,” said Secretary Naig. “I invite every Iowan to join the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship in celebrating Iowa Ag Week. For those who are able, I encourage you to explore opportunities to volunteer your time and talents to support a cause or organization that is important to you. This is just another way the Iowa agriculture community can show how much we care about our neighbors.”

Celebrate Iowa Agriculture During #IowaAgWeek

Iowans can celebrate Iowa Ag Week by engaging in any of these activities or come up with their own unique ideas:

• Organize a day of giving, volunteering or a community service project

• Hold a fundraiser benefiting an agriculture-focused non-profit organization (e.g., 4-H, FFA, young and beginning farmer groups and/or food security initiatives)

• Plan a lunchtime potluck for your coworkers

• Visit ChooseIowa.com to find a local farmer, small business or farm store to purchase Iowa grown, raised, and made food, beverages, or ag products

Secretary Naig and the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship will be celebrating Iowa Ag Week in the following ways:

Monday, March 24: Service

• Secretary Naig and Department employees volunteer at the Food Bank of Iowa.

Tuesday, March 25: Next Generation

• Secretary Naig participates in Read Across Iowa at an elementary school and speaks with middle school students about careers and opportunities within agriculture.

Wednesday, March 26: Achievement and Celebration

• Secretary Naig visits farms, tours conservation practices and provides remarks at the 37th Annual Celebration of Agriculture Dinner in Cedar Rapids.

Thursday, March 27: Legacy

• Secretary Naig provides remarks at the annual Iowa Master Farmers Association awards ceremony and the Iowa Women in Agriculture reception.

Friday, March 28: Resilience

• Secretary Naig visits farms and communities recovering from 2024 severe weather outbreaks, tours a flood mitigation levee repair project, and visits a farm owned by a Choose Iowa member.

Monday, March 31: Leadership

• Secretary Naig and the Department host the annual Iowa Ag Leaders Dinner, honoring statewide community, conservation and youth development leaders.

For a recap of all the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s Iowa Ag Week activities, follow the Department’s Facebook page and X account. Follow the hashtag #IowaAgWeek on social media platforms for ag facts, event photos and stories from Iowa farm families.

