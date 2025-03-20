Protect your spring break plans and get a flu shot now

For immediate release: March 20, 2025 (25-039)

OLYMPIA – Flu cases remain high across much of the country, including Washington state, as the CDC warns this is the first “high severity season” in seven years. In Washington, flu-related deaths have reached their highest level since the 2017-2018 season, with 296 lab-confirmed deaths reported so far in 2024-2025 and over 6 months still left to go in this year’s season. Flu seasons are measured from the 40th week of one year to the 39th week of the following year, or roughly from October to the following September.

As spring break approaches, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is strongly urging those who haven’t yet received a flu shot to do so as soon as possible.

“Though flu activity is decreasing from a second spike that began in late January, it’s still at high levels in our communities across the state,” said Dr. Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, State Health Officer, DOH. “Flu vaccines are the best way to protect you and your family against serious illness, hospitalization, and even death from the flu. It can take the body a couple of weeks after vaccination to build up maximum protection, so now is the perfect time to make sure you and your loved ones are up to date in preparation for spring break travel and activities.”

Yearly flu vaccines are recommended for everyone aged 6 months and older, especially for those at higher risk for becoming very sick, including young children, older adults, pregnant people, and people with certain health conditions. It is safe to receive a flu shot at the same time as other vaccines, including COVID-19 and RSV.

For more information on where to find vaccines, visit vaccines.gov and enter your zip code to find options nearby. You can also visit DOH’s Care-A-Van website to learn more about mobile vaccination clinics in your area.

