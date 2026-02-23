State disciplines health care providers (02-23-2026)

For immediate release: February 23, 2026 (26-027)

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nursing assistants, counselors).

Information about health care providers is on the agency website. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Benton County

In January 2026 the Department of Health denied Lyndi May Kruse’s (HM61113343) application for a home care aide credential. In June 2025, Kruse was placed on the Department of Social and Health Services’ long-term care abuse and neglect registry, which disqualifies her from working with vulnerable adults and from being certified or maintaining certification as a home care aide.

King County

In February 2026 the Department of Health charged registered nursing assistant Juliano Stuart Mhina (NA61513884) with unprofessional conduct. In May 2025, Mhina allegedly engaged in inappropriate conduct toward multiple patients, including sexual misconduct.

In February 2026 the Department of Health granted Marie Noel’s (NC61566299) application for a certified nursing assistant credential, subject to probation and conditions for at least 5 years.

In February 2026 the Department of Health charged substance use disorder professional Iris Spring Sepe (CP60313152) with unprofessional conduct. In November 2024, Sepe admitted using a controlled substance to law enforcement. A few days later, Sepe tested positive for a different controlled substance on an employer-requested drug test and was terminated.

Klickitat County

In January 2026 the Department of Health and Diana Adams entered an agreed order requiring Adams to permanently cease and desist from practicing massage therapy unless she first obtains the required credential or qualifies for an exception. Between January 2022 and June 2025, Adams advertised and offered massage and reflexology services through her business and displayed on her booking website that she had 13 years of experience as a massage therapist. Adams must pay a $500 fine within six months.

Spokane County

In December 2025 the Department of Health denied Vikki L. Grub’s (HM61553347) application for a home care aide credential. In April 2025, Grub accepted a $2,000 check from a client. In May 2025, Grub gave the client a $2,000 check with “Return a gift she gave me” written on its memo line. Grub did not respond to the department’s request for information.

Note to Editors: Health care providers charged with unprofessional conduct have 20 days to respond to the Department of Health in writing. The case then enters the settlement process. If no disciplinary agreement can be reached, the case will go to a hearing.

