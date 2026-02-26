DOH awards $2.5 million of Climate Commitment Act funds to 15 community-based and Tribal organizations

For immediate release: February 26, 2026 (25-029)

Contact: DOH Communications

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is awarding $2.5 million of Climate Commitment Act funds to 15 community-based and Tribal organizations. Funds will promote the health of communities disproportionally impacted by the harmful consequences of climate change and support environmental justice.

“With these Climate Commitment Act funds, we continue to put frontline communities at the center of our climate justice work,” said Lauren Jenks, DOH Environmental Public Health assistant secretary. “We continue to build trust, mutual respect, and lasting relationships when we prioritize the people, voices, and experiences from communities. And we do this while addressing immediate environmental and health impacts.”

The Workplace Safety Grant Program is awarding a total of $1.1 million to the following 9 community and Tribal organizations. The funds will support the health and safety of workers affected by extreme heat and cold, wildfire smoke, drought, flooding and other climate impacts. This round of funding focused on projects supporting and educating agricultural workers.

Columbia Valley Community Health in Wenatchee

Community for the Advancement of Family Education (CAFÉ) in Wenatchee

Evergreen Social Impact in Bothell

Latino Civic Alliance in Seattle

Patriarchs of Progression in Spokane Valley

Reclaim in Snoqualmie

Semillero de Ideas in Richland

Unidos Nueva Alianza Foundation in Ephrata

Wakulima USA in Kent

The Healthy Environment for All (HEAL) Capacity Grant Program is awarding a total of $1.4 million to the following 6 community organizations. With these funds, the organizations will better provide guidance to the Environmental Justice Council on implementation of the HEAL Act, the DOH on updates to the Environmental Health Disparities (EHD) Map, and to other state agencies.

African Community Housing & Development in SeaTac

Front & Centered* in Seattle

Key Tech Labs in Seattle

Muslim American Youth Foundation in Burien

New Americans Alliance for Policy and Research in Kent

Washington State Coalition of African Community Leaders* in Renton

*Recipients with an asterisk were selected to receive passthrough funds, which will be sub-granted to smaller organizations.

Awardees were selected through a competitive process. A Community Advisory Committee convened to score grant applications from community and Tribal organizations and to select award recipients.

Community Impact

“The Workplace Safety funds from DOH will support the health and safety of Wakulima USA farmers,” said Maura Kizito, Wakulima USA development director. “Wakulima USA will host one community event to share clear, practical information on how farmers can protect themselves and their families during extreme weather and climate-related conditions. Through this gathering, farmers will gain the knowledge and skills needed to stay safe and prepared during climate disasters, such as extreme heat, cold, wildfire smoke, drought, and flooding. The event will focus on simple, actionable steps farmers can use in their daily work and home environments. This effort will strengthen awareness, preparedness, and overall safety within the farming community and provide protective equipment. Materials on climate-related risks and safety practices will be translated into Swahili, so the information is accessible and culturally relevant to our community.”

“CAFÉ is happy to work with DOH to support farmworkers with opportunities for engagement and workshops to learn about and provide input on safe workplaces, appropriate equipment, and environments,” said Tonantzintla "Tona" Chacón, Community for the Advancement of Family Education executive director. “Climate-focused wellness fairs and educational workshops provide practical, culturally, and linguistically appropriate information. Topics include heat and cold illness prevention, smoke exposure protection, hydration, emergency preparedness, and worker rights related to workplace safety. Funding also supports the purchase and distribution of protective supplies that workers can use on the job, such as items that reduce heat stress, limit exposure to wildfire smoke, and promote safety during extreme weather events. Farmworkers help guide this work by bringing lived experience and real-time climate and workplace concerns into planning and decision-making.”

HEAL grant programs are supported with funding from the Climate Commitment Act (CCA). The CCA supports Washington’s climate action efforts by putting cap-and-invest dollars to work reducing climate pollution, creating jobs, and improving public health. Check out the Washington Climate Action website for more information about the CCA.

