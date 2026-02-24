State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers (02-24-2026)

For immediate release: February 24, 2026 (26-028)

Contact: DOH Communications

Public inquiries: Health Systems Customer Service 360-236-4700

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of the following health care providers in our state. The department has also immediately suspended the credentials of people who have been prohibited from practicing in other states.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nursing assistants, counselors).

Information about health care providers is on the agency’s website. Click on “Health Care Provider Lookup” under the “Find it Fast” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are also encouraged to call and report their complaint.

In February 2026 the Department of Health and Elena T. Nguyen (NC61245170, NA61115624) entered an agreed order suspending Nguyen’s certified and registered nursing assistant credentials for at least two years. In May 2023, Nguyen provided and used controlled substances and nicotine with a minor patient. In June 2023, Nguyen denied the allegations and submitted a resignation and surrender of her certified nursing assistant credential. In March 2024, Nguyen pleaded guilty to solicitation to commit a violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act, a class C felony, and to selling or giving tobacco to a minor, a gross misdemeanor.

In February 2026 the Department of Health indefinitely suspended Kyon J. Saucier’s (HM60824302) home care aide credential. In December 2023, Saucier used inappropriate physical force toward two children and made inappropriate comments to students.

