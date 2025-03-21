Inspect Point Announces Strategic Integration with Simpro to Enhance Fire Protection & Field Service Management Solution

Inspect Point announces its strategic partnership and integration with Simpro empowering contractors to streamline workflows and ensure compliance.

TROY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inspect Point , a leading fire protection software provider, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership and integration with Simpro , a global leader in field service management solutions. This collaboration combines Inspect Point’s specialized fire protection inspection capabilities with Simpro’s end-to-end job management and operational efficiency tools, empowering contractors to streamline workflows and ensure compliance.The new integration enables contractors to leverage Simpro for scheduling, job tracking, and invoicing while seamlessly conducting fire inspections using Inspect Point’s mobile application and compliance-driven tools. By linking these two best-in-class platforms, businesses can eliminate redundant data entry, improve operational visibility, and increase efficiency."Simpro is a trusted name in field service management, and this partnership brings the best of both worlds to fire protection contractors," said Padraic Doyle, CEO of Inspect Point. "The integration allows our customers to connect their inspection processes directly to Simpro’s end-to-end service management platform, eliminating manual data entry and improving operational insight."Key Benefits of the Simpro and Inspect Point Integration:- Seamless Workflow Management: Use Simpro for job scheduling, dispatching, and invoicing while technicians access Inspect Point for inspections directly by deep link through Simpro’s mobile app.- Compliance-Driven Inspections: Inspect Point provides access to the industry’s largest library of compliant inspection forms, including NFPA, ULC, Joint Commission, and more. Additionally, Inspect Point integrates with IROL and TCE, enabling report submission with the click of a button.- Eliminate Double Data Entry: Sync inspection results back to Simpro in real time, reducing errors and saving time.- Enhance Efficiency & Productivity: Technicians focus on completing inspections, while office teams manage reporting, quoting, and compliance through Simpro.- Real-Time Data & Reporting: Inspection results sync instantly, ensuring accurate record-keeping and fast decision-making."At Simpro, we believe that the power of strategic partnerships to drive innovation in field service management will continue to benefit our customers. Our collaboration with Inspect Point delivers a seamless, integrated solution that eliminates operational bottlenecks, enhances compliance, and empowers fire protection contractors to scale their businesses with confidence," said Lindsey Traub, VP of Partnerships at Simpro Group.The Inspect Point and Simpro integration is now available to customers, offering a game-changing solution for fire protection companies looking to scale their business while maintaining compliance and service excellence.For more information on our partnership, click here About Inspect PointInspect Point is a cloud-based solution that supports fire and life safety professionals in their mission to make the world more secure. The web-based backend and a powerful mobile application enable companies to run their entire business from inspection to collection with one platform. Featuring a library of built-in NFPA, ULC, AES, Joint Commission, DNV, and hundreds of regional backflow forms, Inspect Point is the most comprehensive fire protection platform on the market today. As technology advances, Inspect Point will support the fire protection industry each step of the way.About SimproSimpro is a global leader in field service management software, providing a comprehensive solution for service, maintenance, and project management. With powerful tools for scheduling, invoicing, and business analytics, Simpro helps field service companies operate more efficiently and profitably.For media inquiries, please contact marketing@inspectpoint.com.

