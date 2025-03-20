AMERICAN PLACE CASINO EARNS 2025 TOP WORKPLACE RECOGNITION FROM USA TODAY

American Place Casino Recognized as a USA Today Top Workplace

Award highlights commitment to team member engagement, inclusivity, and workplace excellence

Our team members make this achievement possible through their passion, dedication, and commitment to delivering exceptional experiences. Investing in our people is the key to delivering excellence.” — Vice President and General Manager, Jeff Babinski

WAUKEGAN, IL, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Place Casino is proud to announce its recognition as a 2025 Top Workplace by USA Today, further solidifying its reputation as an exceptional employer committed to fostering a thriving, inclusive, and engaging work environment. This prestigious honor is based entirely on team member feedback collected through an independent survey, which evaluated key areas such as workplace culture, team member engagement, and overall job satisfaction.The survey was conducted as part of the qualification process for multiple accolades, including the Chicago Tribune Top Workplaces, USA Today Top Workplaces, Nectar, and several Cultural Excellence Awards. Among the standout strengths highlighted by American Place team members were employee engagement, empowerment, respect, and teamwork—critical components that have made American Place a premier employer in the Chicagoland area.Since its opening in February 2023, American Place Casino has quickly established itself as a top-tier entertainment destination, offering unparalleled guest experiences while fostering a workplace culture built on inclusivity, growth, and recognition. This latest recognition follows its 2024 Chicago Tribune Top Workplace award, where American Place ranked #49 in the midsize category, demonstrating remarkable success in just two years of operation.Beyond its day-to-day operations, American Place Casino is dedicated to community engagement and team member development. Leadership actively supports monthly partnerships with local non-profits and veteran-focused groups, including blanket, coat, and food drives. To encourage participation, leadership regularly introduces team challenges and interactive initiatives, reinforcing their dedication to making a meaningful impact. Programs like Volunteer Time Off, Team Member Assistance Fund, and AP Connect continue to highlight American Place’s commitment to both its workforce and the broader community.With a workforce that is 47.2% women and 66.8% minority representation, American Place embraces diversity and inclusion as core values. Additionally, initiatives like a Shark Tank-style innovation challenge and a prom-themed two-year anniversary celebration further foster camaraderie, creativity, and recognition among employees.As American Place Casino continues to grow, it remains dedicated to enhancing employee experiences, championing workplace innovation, and giving back to the community. This USA Today Top Workplace honor reaffirms its commitment to being an employer of choice in the gaming and hospitality industry.For more information about American Place Casino and its career opportunities, visit americanplace.com.

