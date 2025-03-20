MDC to host two Hunter Education skills classes in the northwest this April

ST. JOSEPH, Mo.– The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites those wishing to get their hunter education certification to attend one of two Hunter Education skills courses offered in the northwest region in April.

Registration is required. Course locations, dates and times are as follows:

Nodaway County: April 5, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Northwest Technical School. Register at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/207121. Northwest Technical School is located at 1515 S. Munn Ave. in Maryville.

Buchanan County: April 12, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at MDC’s Northwest Regional Office. Register at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/206621. The Northwest Regional Office is located at 701 James McCarthy Drive in St. Joseph, on Missouri Western State University’s campus.

Courses are designed for participants ages 11 and up. Parents are welcome to stay with their child for the class, though it is not mandatory.

The skills course is the second half of the hunter education certification process. Participants will need to have completed the knowledge portion of certification prior to attending. The online version can be completed for a fee, or participants may complete the chapter review questions in the student Hunter Education manual at no cost. Student manuals and access to the online courses can be found on MDC’s website at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZCt. Student manuals are also available at any MDC office free of charge. Bring proof of completion to class.

For any questions, contact MDC Conservation Agent Kelsey Gillenwater at Kelsey.gillenwater@mdc.mo.gov.

To learn more about hunter education requirements in Missouri or to learn if you are exempt, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/hunter-education.