Bench Media Committee and Chief Justice Host Roundtable Discussion with Journalists

Nebraska Chief Justice Jeffrey Funke welcomed journalists from the state’s major news outlets to a roundtable discussion on Judicial Branch administration and appellate courts. The event occurred at the Nebraska State Library, ensuring easy access for statehouse news reporters. The intent of the meeting was to provide an opportunity for open dialogue between the media and judicial administrators.

The session began with remarks from Chief Justice Funke, followed by a welcome from Court of Appeals Chief Judge Francie Riedmann and Librarian Maureen Eck, who provided an overview of the State Library’s resources. Joshua Shasserre, Clerk of the Supreme Court and Court of Appeals, discussed the role of the clerk’s office and how journalists can effectively engage with it while covering appellate-level cases. Judicial Branch administrators also introduced themselves and outlined their responsibilities within the court system.

Bench Media Committee representative Stephen Gealy of the Baylor Evnen Law Firm explained the structure and purpose of the Nebraska State Bar Foundation’s Bench Media and On-Air Resource Committees.

A key portion of the meeting focused on the interaction between the judiciary and the press. Journalists introduced themselves and shared their coverage areas, followed by an open dialogue on challenges and opportunities in reporting on the Judicial Branch.

Topics raised included access to judicial statistical information, local bond schedules, and the creation of a compiled list of reports released by the Judicial Branch. Journalists emphasized the importance of timely corrections when errors are identified, noting that delayed court responses can hinder necessary updates.

In response to a question about the judiciary’s commitment to transparency, Chief Justice Funke affirmed, “We are committed to transparency—everything we do is on the record, stored, and publicly accessible. We work for the public.”

The discussion underscored the importance of mutual understanding between Nebraska’s judicial administrators and the media, with both sides expressing a commitment to maintaining open lines of communication.