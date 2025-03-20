Maintenance of Effort (MOE) Compliance 2023-24 Now Open!

Public Districts

Maintenance of Effort (MOE) Compliance 2023-24

If the District made MOE Compliance, but not in all four methods, the District needs to submit potential exceptions and MOE Adjustments to lower target levels for future years. This collection can be found in the NDE Portal, under the Data Collections tab and is titled: IDEA MOE for Compliance Standard. (If access is needed, please contact your District Portal Administrator or Superintendent.)

Questions? Please email NDE.BGMhelp@nebraska.gov attn: Megan Kassing – MOE Compliance

Maintenance of Effort (MOE) Tracking Tool 2024-2025

The MOE Tracking Tool (2024-2025) is also available. These worksheets can assist districts in increasing the probability districts will meet the MOE compliance standard. The tracking tool can be found on the Special Education Finance – Nebraska Department of Education page – HERE!