Maintenance of Effort (MOE) Compliance 2023-24 Now Open!
Public Districts
Maintenance of Effort (MOE) Compliance 2023-24
If the District made MOE Compliance, but not in all four methods, the District needs to submit potential exceptions and MOE Adjustments to lower target levels for future years. This collection can be found in the NDE Portal, under the Data Collections tab and is titled: IDEA MOE for Compliance Standard. (If access is needed, please contact your District Portal Administrator or Superintendent.)
Questions? Please email NDE.BGMhelp@nebraska.gov attn: Megan Kassing – MOE Compliance
Maintenance of Effort (MOE) Tracking Tool 2024-2025
The MOE Tracking Tool (2024-2025) is also available. These worksheets can assist districts in increasing the probability districts will meet the MOE compliance standard. The tracking tool can be found on the Special Education Finance – Nebraska Department of Education page – HERE!
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.