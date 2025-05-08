2024–2025 NRS 79-11,157.01 Data Collection (Formerly known as: Information Related to Learning Disabilities, Including Dyslexia)

Public

The 2024–2025 NRS 79-11,157.01 data collection is now open in the NDE Portal. This collection, previously titled Information Related to Learning Disabilities, Including Dyslexia, must be completed by each public school building in every public school district across Nebraska.

Data must be entered at the individual school building level within the NDE Portal. This collection supports compliance with Nebraska Revised Statute 79-11,157.01.

NEW for 2024–2025

This collection requires a new activation code and is no longer located within the Consolidated Data Collection (CDC). The activation code can be obtained from the Portal District Administrator, and the collection is found in the Data Collections tab.

Questions regarding this data collection can be answered by reviewing the FAQ or instructions within the data collection. If you have further questions specific to the collection, please reach out to Tara Korshoj (tara.korshooj@nebraska.gov) and Olivia Alberts (olivia.alberts@nebraska.gov).

Questions on how to enter data and general portal navigation can be directed to nde.servicedesk@nebraska.gov.