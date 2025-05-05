Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,434 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,174 in the last 365 days.

Nebraska Education Profile (NEP) Information collection – Now Open

Public Districts

The Nebraska Education Profile (NEP) Information collection is now open in the NDE portal. This collection is due on June 15, 2025 and has an audit window from June 16-30, 2025.

The Nebraska Education Profile (NEP) Information collection is used to collect district information, graduation requirement information, and NAI grade levels for Nebraska public school districts. The information collected will display on the Nebraska Education Profile (NEP) website (https://nep.education.ne.gov) the following school year.

NEW: The Nebraska Education Profile (NEP) Information collection will require a new activation code this year, as it is now a stand-alone collection and no longer located within the Consolidated Data Collection (CDC). The activation code can be obtained from the Portal District Administrator. The collection is found in the Data Collections tab.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Nebraska Education Profile (NEP) Information collection – Now Open

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more