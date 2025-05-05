Nebraska Education Profile (NEP) Information collection – Now Open

Public Districts

The Nebraska Education Profile (NEP) Information collection is now open in the NDE portal. This collection is due on June 15, 2025 and has an audit window from June 16-30, 2025.

The Nebraska Education Profile (NEP) Information collection is used to collect district information, graduation requirement information, and NAI grade levels for Nebraska public school districts. The information collected will display on the Nebraska Education Profile (NEP) website (https://nep.education.ne.gov) the following school year.

NEW: The Nebraska Education Profile (NEP) Information collection will require a new activation code this year, as it is now a stand-alone collection and no longer located within the Consolidated Data Collection (CDC). The activation code can be obtained from the Portal District Administrator. The collection is found in the Data Collections tab.