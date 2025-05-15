Submit Release
Upcoming Informational Webinar on May 21, 2025 – Round 3 Nebraska “Grow Your Own” Teacher Apprenticeship Competitive Sub-Grant Opportunity

Public District, ESU, Nonpublic Systems

The Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) is excited to announce an upcoming informational webinar for District, ESU, and school leaders that will take place on May 21, 2025, from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. CST. This upcoming webinar will provide Nebraska PreK-12 leaders with more information about how they can partner with eligible Educator Preparation Providers in Nebraska to design competitive applications for Round 3 of the recently announced Nebraska “Grow Your Own” Teacher Apprenticeship Competitive Sub-Grant Opportunity.

This latest competitive sub-grant opportunity is available to in-state, approved Educator Preparation Provider (EPP) applicants, who must agree to partner with one or more Nebraska district, ESU, or private school employers to design and administer a “Grow Your Own”-style preparation teacher program. EPP applicants will utilize awarded grant funds to cover all tuition, textbooks, and fees on behalf of candidates who are selected by Nebraska LEAs to earn their certification. Selected candidates must remain employed in a paraprofessional (or equivalent) position during their preparation.

The current competitive grant application deadline for EPP applicants is July 11, 2025. As such, if you have already been contacted by one or more EPP partners about this opportunity, or if you’d like to learn more, NDE strongly recommends that you attend this informational webinar. During this informational webinar, you will be able to learn more about the responsibilities and opportunities available for LEA and schools who are taking part in a Nebraska “Grow Your Own” Teacher Registered Apprenticeship Program.

Upcoming Informational Webinar Information on Wednesday, May 21, 2025
See below for registration information for the informational webinar being held on May 21, 2025, hosted by Nebraska Department of Education and representatives from the National Center for Grow Your Own

Informational Webinar Registration Link

May 21, 2025, 1:00 p.m. CST, via Zoom

Questions? Email NDE.TeacherApprenticeship@nebraska.gov

