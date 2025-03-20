ILCD 3.0 Policy and Procedure Review Due March 30th

Public Districts

The ILCD 3.0 Policies & Procedure Review is Due March 30th. The ILCD 3.0 collection is located in the NDE Portal. (For access, contact your Portal District Administrator or Superintendent.)

Step by step directions are linked in the slide below. Please remember to provide a “yes”/”no” response for each item listed on the “Policy & Procedure Review” checklist. Here is a link to step by directions for submitting: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1XSJ698IoZbe6YTm1PkutAMt_KSC7VbZw/view

A “No” response indicates a policy and procedure will need to be revised and thus a “target date” is required. The district will then be responsible for uploading their updated policies and procedures by the target date provided. Lastly, be sure to click the ‘Save’ option once your checklist is complete. A confirmation message will appear to note the submission. The Office of Special Education will use the timestamp of the confirmation message to determine the March 30th deadline was met.

NOTE: There is a “Timely” weight associated with this task which may impact the district’s NE Counts and Determinations if not submitted on time.