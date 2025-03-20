Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,184 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,570 in the last 365 days.

ILCD 3.0 Policy and Procedure Review Due March 30th

Public Districts

The ILCD 3.0 Policies & Procedure Review is Due March 30th. The ILCD 3.0 collection is located in the NDE Portal. (For access, contact your Portal District Administrator or Superintendent.)

Step by step directions are linked in the slide below. Please remember to provide a “yes”/”no” response for each item listed on the “Policy & Procedure Review” checklist.  Here is a link to step by directions for submitting: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1XSJ698IoZbe6YTm1PkutAMt_KSC7VbZw/view

A “No” response indicates a policy and procedure will need to be revised and thus a “target date” is required. The district will then be responsible for uploading their updated policies and procedures by the target date provided. Lastly, be sure to click the ‘Save’ option once your checklist is complete.  A confirmation message will appear to note the submission.  The Office of Special Education will use the timestamp of the confirmation message to determine the March 30th deadline was met. 

NOTE: There is a “Timely” weight associated with this task which may impact the district’s NE Counts and Determinations if not submitted on time. 

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ILCD 3.0 Policy and Procedure Review Due March 30th

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more