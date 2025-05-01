Summer Literacy Training Aimed to Help Teachers

News Release

May 1, 2025

The Nebraska Department of Education and the Educational Service Unit Coordinating Council, in partnership with Institute for Learning & Research®, are proud to announce the HEROES (Helping to Elevate Reading Outcomes for Every Student) Training to be held on July 18, 2025, at the Younes Conference Center in Kearney, Nebraska.

This event will focus on the art of literacy coaching and is designed to equip educators and leaders with evidence-based practices aligned with the Science of Reading. Training will be used to support the Regional Literacy Coaches outlined in state statute.

Participants will choose from two tailored learning experiences:

Coaching Track : Focused on developing and refining skills for instructional coaching, grounded in the Science of Reading.

: Focused on developing and refining skills for instructional coaching, grounded in the Science of Reading. Leader Track: Designed for literacy leaders and administrators to strengthen systems-level support for reading improvement efforts.

Participants will learn practical strategies for literacy coaching and leading with intention. Attendees will be selected using a regional formula to ensure statewide representation, given the limited number of available spots.

The HEROES event is a unique opportunity to:

Engage in high-quality professional learning

Strengthen coaching toolkits with proven literacy practices

Collaborate with peers across ESUs and regions

Support the statewide literacy mission with actionable tools

More information can be found in the coaching FAQ at Nebraska Literacy Project – Nebraska Department of Education.