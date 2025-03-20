This Week in Construction: Top Innovations & Industry Trends – March 20, 2025

Construction Links Network - Canada news

SUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since its establishment in 2003, Construction Links Network has emerged as a premier news and information hub in the construction sector. With a commitment to enhancing the digital presence and search engine visibility of its members, Construction Links Network has become an indispensable resource for a wide array of professionals. This includes construction managers, contractors, developers, building and property managers, architects, designers, engineers, and government officials.As a dynamic hub for digital content dissemination, Construction Links Network offers its members diverse engagement opportunities through news releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, whitepapers, and videos.This week’s featured video is courtesy of Helmets to Hard Hats Canada, a vital organization dedicated to supporting Canadian Veterans and transitioning military members as they enter careers in the skilled trades. Trent Soholt, Executive Director of the Nova Scotia Construction Sector Council (NSCSC), understands firsthand the immense value that Veterans bring to the construction industry. With their discipline, leadership, and problem-solving skills, they are well-suited for careers in construction - an industry that thrives on teamwork, precision, and adaptability. Helmets to Hard Hats Canada works alongside organizations like NSCSC to provide training, certifications, and hands-on experience, ensuring that military personnel have the skills they need to succeed in civilian trades. This not only helps Veterans find meaningful, long-term careers but also strengthens the construction industry by addressing the skilled labor shortage. By connecting highly motivated individuals with rewarding job opportunities, Helmets to Hard Hats Canada is making a lasting impact on both the lives of Veterans and the future of Canada’s construction workforce. Together, we can support our Veterans while strengthening the skilled trades.Featured content published this week includes a range of topical subjects:• HCRA Blocks Unlicensed Builder from Operating Under New Company• Canada’s Building Permit Values Drop 3.2% in January• TULLOCH Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Executive Appointments• Augmenta Secures $10M to Advance AI-Powered Construction Design• Big-D Construction Adopts Planera to Modernize Scheduling & Boost Efficiency• Ontario Builders Call for Standardized Road Construction to Cut Costs• Feds announce funding for new wood construction technologies in B.C.• PCL Wins CCA Awards for National Safety and Environmental Achievement• January Sees Continued Growth in Construction Investment, Led by Ontario and Multi-Unit Housing• How Magil Construction is Improving Stakeholder Collaboration with a Central BIM Platform• KEITH at Mid America Trucking: Spotlighting Walking Floor Innovations• National Standard Plumbing Code Public Hearing Set for August 14• Why We Chose Kee Safety: Reliable Fall Protection for Educational Facilities• Better Together: Working with Architects and Engineers in Construction Projects• Can Data and AI be Leveraged to do More with Less? The BuildexBC Contech Showcase proved a clear ‘YES’• Introducing GenieHQ: LeapThought’s Command-Driven AI for the Built Environment• The Build Mindset - Effective Project Management• Canadian Construction Safety Council Formed to Elevate Industry Standards• New Training & Compliance Hub launched in Southwestern Ontario• New Software Graditi to Revolutionize Construction Project Management in Canada• Canada’s Housing Starts Decline in February Amid Market Adjustments• RSK Group Enhances Global Operations with Flowfinity’s Data Management Platform• YellowScan Navigator is revolutionizing drone mapping for coastlines• RSK Group Enhances Global Operations with Flowfinity’s Data Management PlatformStay informed by subscribing to the Round Up News Magazine, a weekly digest reaching over 7,300 industry professionals. Connect with Construction Links Network to thrive in the ever-evolving construction, building, and design sectors.

