National Psoriasis Foundation Offers People with Psoriasis a Way to cōpe

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Psoriasis Foundation (NPF) is pleased to announce a special offer made possible by our relationship with cōpe, an online community providing extra guidance and support for people living with chronic disease or a difficult diagnosis.As part of NPF’s mission and strategic plan, the organization relentlessly pursues opportunities to better the health of people with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. cōpe offers research backed mindful-based practices in several forms:• Coach-led programs• Peer to peer group sharing• A custom app• Practical tools for symptom management“We’re very proud to offer a new tool for our community at a special affordable rate that can have an impact on their health, now,” said Leah M. Howard, J.D. the President and CEO of NPF. “Starting today, people who live with psoriatic disease can build resilience, reduce the impact of symptoms, and manage stress in a way that’s backed by research studies.”“We are incredibly excited to join with the National Psoriasis Foundation to serve people who live with psoriatic disease,” said Monique Andrews, M.S., D.C., D.N.M., the CEO and Founder of cōpe. “We know that the tools we offer make people’s lives easier through mindfulness-based practices. This promising relationship is going to help folks get healthier.”People who access cōpe through NPF will receive a 60- day complimentary membership, and at the conclusion of the free membership, users qualify for a heavily discounted monthly rate of $9 (66% off). Unlock your membership at letscope.org or by downloading the cōpe app and using code PSORIASIS.About the National Psoriasis FoundationThe National Psoriasis Foundation has served the community of people impacted by psoriatic disease since 1967 with patient support, advocacy, research, and education. The mission of NPF is to drive efforts to cure psoriatic disease and improve the lives of more than 8 million individuals in the United States affected by this chronic immune-mediated disease. Learn more at psoriasis.org About cōpeAt cōpe, we believe that people feel more whole when they have safe spaces to connect, and that relationships are healthier when people can be supported no matter where they are on their journey.Everything we do is rooted in these three pillars to help build a more resilient you: awaken inner healing, improve quality of life, and measure progress along the way.In our community, members support and elevate each other as they cope with chronic disease. Learn more at letscope.org

