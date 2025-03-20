NONPROFIT FOUNDER SUSIE VYBIRAL TO BE FEATURED IN TRUDY JACOBSON’S NEW SERIES HIGHLIGHTING INSPIRING AMERICAN WOMEN

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The “ Great American Women ” series captures the true stories of women who incredibly impact American society and serve as a source of inspiration for women everywhere.Philanthropist Trudy Jacobson has been a longtime voice for American women. She has highlighted the stories of countless women who have accomplished incredible personal and professional goals, especially in the nonprofit organization sector.Susie Vybiral, founder of the nonprofit organization Room Redux, is the latest to be featured as one of the Great American Women. She has earned her spot as one of Trudy Jacobson’s Great American Women for her work in helping children recover from the effects of abuse.“Susie has changed the lives of so many children in America by helping them overcome the trauma associated with abuse. What she is doing is truly remarkable,” Trudy Jacobson said.Susie realized that many children get help after being a victim of abuse with the help of counseling. But she wanted to take it a step further.“Every day I would hear the horrific stories of what's happening to our children. And caregivers, parents would say, ‘Well she's doing alright in counseling but she's going back to her room where the abuse occurred’ or ‘he's experiencing triggers in his room’ or ‘he's not sleeping in his room,’” Susie said.She added, “And it made sense to me. I thought let's change the environment they're going back to, this room where they don't want to be, where there are bad things - so change the environment.”Room Redux is a nonprofit organization that specializes in complete room transformation to promote healing in children who are victims of abuse. And they transform the room strategically.“We put therapeutic tools in there. We have to know that the child or the children are in counseling for the trauma or have been through counseling for the trauma so that we know what therapeutic tools to put in their rooms. Whether it be squishees or art supplies, music, punching bags… things like that. We completely transform it to make sure that it’s tailored to that child specifically,” Susie said.To learn more about Susie Vybiral and Room Redux visit https://roomredux.org/ Trudy and the GREAT AMERICAN WOMEN are also on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.To nominate a deserving woman to be featured, visit her website

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.