Sisters Network® Inc. & Black Girl Vitamins Team Up To Elevate Black Women’s Breast Health

Sisters Network® Inc. Logo Black Girl Vitamins Logo Participants gather in solidarity at Sisters Network® Inc.'s Stop The Silence, a significant event promoting breast health education and support among Black women Voices United: Women display vibrant spirit and solidarity at Sisters Network's annual health walk, advocating for Black women's breast health Sisters Network® Inc. and Black Girl Vitamins supporters strike a pose, celebrating unity and wellness at the 15th Annual Stop The Silence event in Houston

Sisters Network® Inc. and Black Girl Vitamins announce partnership to enhance breast health awareness and wellness among Black women

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sisters NetworkInc. (SNI), the only national African American breast cancer survivorship organization, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Black Girl Vitamins (BGV). This collaboration solidifies BGV as the official “Health and Wellness Partner of SNI” for 2025. The partnership unites both organizations in their shared mission to support the health and well-being of Black women nationwide. Among the partnership activities includes Black Girl Vitamins at Sisters Network Inc. 15th Annual Stop The Silence on Saturday, April 5th at Tom Bass Park in Houston, TX. Over 4,000 women will come together for this annual celebration and fundraiser for Black women courageously fighting breast cancer.To join the cause, please visit Stop the Silence Walk Registration “Black women continue to face disparities in both breast cancer awareness and access to essential health resources. Sisters Network Inc., believes that knowledge is power, but so is action,” said Caleen Allen, Vice President, Sisters Network Inc. “Our partnership with Black Girl Vitamins is more than a collaboration—it’s a movement to ensure Black women are prioritizing their health, staying informed about their breast cancer risks and fueling their bodies with important vitamin supplements. Together, SNI and BGV are breaking barriers and creating lasting change in how Black women approach wellness.”Black Girl Vitamins, a wellness brand dedicated to providing high-quality nutritional supplements specifically formulated for Black women, is equally excited about the collaboration. “At Black Girl Vitamins, we are passionate about ensuring Black women have access to essential nutrients that support their overall well-being,” said Jennifer Juma, Chief Strategy Officer of Black Girl Vitamins. “By partnering with Sisters Network Inc., we are taking a meaningful step toward amplifying breast health awareness and making a lasting impact on the health of our community.”Through this partnership, Sisters Network Inc. and Black Girl Vitamins aim to bridge gaps in health education, increase awareness about breast cancer prevention, and encourage Black women to prioritize their well-being.For more information about Sisters Network Inc. and its programs, visit www.sistersnetworkinc.org . To learn more about Black Girl Vitamins, visit www.blackgirlvitamins.com About Sisters NetworkInc.Sisters NetworkInc. was founded in 1994 by Karen Eubanks Jackson, 31-year, and 4-time breast cancer survivor. Today, SNI is the largest and only national Black breast cancer survivorship organization in the United States and a leading voice in the fight against breast cancer in the Black community. Sisters Network Inc. National headquarters is in Houston, Texas. The organization has over 25+ survivor-run affiliate chapters nationwide located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin.About Black Girl VitaminsBlack Girl Vitamins (BGV) is a Black-owned health and wellness brand designed to meet the unique nutritional needs of Black women. Since 2021, BGV has partnered with experts like Dr. Standifer-Barrett, Dr. C. Nicole Swiner, and Dr. Chinyere Okpaleke to create science-backed supplements for common health concerns like Vitamin D deficiency, anemia, and PCOS.Available on Amazon and their website, BGV is committed to bridging the health gap. The brand also gives back through collaborations with Black medical professionals, a $100,000 scholarship for Black women in healthcare, and partnerships with organizations like Howard Women’s Basketball. With over 200,000 women impacted, BGV champions health, empowerment, and representation.

