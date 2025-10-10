Maxgroom Expands Grooming Line with 3-in-1 Waterproof Trimmer for Body, Bikini & Face

Maxgroom Product Line

Engineered with advanced safety blades, waterproof technology, and ergonomic design, Maxgroom introduces a new era of grooming solutions for both men and women.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maxgroom, a rising name in personal care technology , has announced the launch of its 3-in-1 Hypoallergenic Bikini Trimmer for Women, designed specifically for body, bikini, and facial trimming. Built by a team of engineers with experience at industry leaders such as Philips, Braun, and Gillette, Maxgroom continues its mission to deliver modern grooming solutions that combine precision, safety, and convenience.The Maxgroom 3-in-1 Bikini Trimmer is crafted with women’s comfort and safety in mind. It features advanced ceramic “R-shaped” blades that provide hypoallergenic protection and smooth, irritation-free trimming for sensitive areas. The trimmer’s 7,000 RPM motor ensures efficient yet gentle performance, avoiding the heat and vibration common in higher-speed men’s devices.Designed for flexibility, the device is IPX6 waterproof, making it ideal for both wet and dry use and easy to rinse under running water. Additional features include a built-in LED indicator that clearly displays the remaining battery level for precise power management, up to 120 minutes of cordless use, and USB-C compatibility for convenient recharging. Compact and portable, it’s a perfect gift-ready grooming set for travel or everyday self-care.The new model reflects Maxgroom’s user-centered approach, emphasizing comfort, design, and practicality for women seeking a reliable grooming solution that adapts to their lifestyle.At the center of the launch is the Maxgroom Body Hair Trimmer, designed with women's comfort and safety in mind. It features an advanced dual-blade system combining ceramic, titanium-coated stainless steel, and "R-shaped" edges, which provide superior hypoallergenic protection, smoothness.Powered by a 7,000 RPM motor, the trimmer achieves the ideal balance between efficiency and gentleness for sensitive areas. Unlike higher-speed men's trimmers that can generate excessivevibration and heat, risking irritation or redness, the Maxgroom trimmer maintains stability and comfort during use. Operating at under 60 decibels, it delivers a quiet experience comparable to a normal conversation, helping users stay relaxed and confident while grooming.As part of its commitment to innovation, Maxgroom focuses on redefining everyday grooming through smart design and precision engineering. The brand’s approach centers on safety, convenience, and confidence, ensuring each product empowers users to look and feel their best.About MaxgroomMaxgroom is a California-based grooming brand founded by a team of engineers and designers who share a passion for creating intelligent, high-performance personal care tools. Drawing on experience from leading companies in the global grooming industry, Maxgroom blends technology and design to produce durable, ergonomic devices that enhance everyday self-care. From advanced blade systems to waterproof innovations, every Maxgroom product is built with one mission: to deliver precision, comfort, and confidence for users around the world.

