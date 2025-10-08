London to Host Groundbreaking Women in Food & Agribusiness Investment Summit

LONDON, ENGLAND , UNITED KINGDOM, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From 28th–30th October 2025, London will welcome over 100 delegates, international speakers, policymakers, investors, and entrepreneurs for the UK–Africa Women in Food & Agribusiness Investment Summit (WiFAI). The flagship event will take place at The Chesterfield Mayfair Hotel, with additional networking and cultural activities across the city.With the theme “Redesigning Agrifood Investment with a Gender Lens,” the Summit aims to strengthen UK–Africa trade and investment ties while spotlighting women-led innovations shaping the future of food systems.The £300 Billion Blind SpotAs Brexit Britain seeks deeper trade partnerships beyond Europe, and Africa’s Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) creates the world’s largest single market of 1.3 billion people, this landmark summit highlights a critical blind spot:● In Africa: women produce 60–80% of food, yet receive less than 10% of agricultural credit.● In the UK: women-led businesses secure just 2p in every £1 of venture capital.Together, these figures expose a £300 billion opportunity for gender-lens investment across the UK and Africa’s agrifood industries.Why This Matters NowThree converging forces make this moment critical:1. Post-Brexit Trade Imperatives – The UK has pledged to triple trade with Africa to £40 billion by 2030.2. AfCFTA Implementation – Africa’s unified market opens unprecedented opportunities for British businesses.3. Gender-Lens Investment Momentum – Global gender-lens investing reached £8 billion in 2024, with agriculture as the fastest-growing sector.Event Highlights● Day 1 (28 Oct): Factory or Farm Tours for selected delegates.● Day 2 (29 Oct): The Investment Summit — keynote speeches, panel discussions, policy forums, and networking.● Day 3 (30 Oct): City Tour & Networking — a cultural and business exchange experience.Quotes“This Summit is about reimagining food and agribusiness investment with women at the centre. London provides the perfect platform to connect Africa’s potential with the UK’s investment ecosystem,” said Nana Adjoa Sifa Amponsah”Media OpportunitiesAvailable for interview:● Nana Adjoa Sifa Amponsah – Founder of Guzakuza & Convener of WiFAI● Selected International Speakers – experts in trade, agribusiness, and investment (available upon request)● Women Agripreneurs – entrepreneurs driving transformation in UK and Africa’s food systemsCall for Partners & SponsorsOrganisers are calling on businesses, investors, and development partners to sponsor and collaborate. Benefits include brand visibility, access to decision-makers, and positioning at the forefront of UK–Africa trade and investment opportunities.This event is brought to you by Guzakuza, a registered social enterprise in UK, Uganda and Ghana supporting women in over 36 countries since 2015. ( www.guzakuza.com Registration & Media EnquiriesFor registration, sponsorship, or partnership opportunities, visit www.wifai.org.uk. For media enquiries, please contact: info@wifai.org.uknana@guzakuza.org | 📞 +44 7999 981119

