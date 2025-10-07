Lily Audio Announces Kickstarter Prelaunch for Genesis One

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lily Audio today announced the Kickstarter prelaunch of Genesis One, the first high-end headphone powered by the company’s proprietary CrystalCore technology.Genesis One represents a new frontier in headphone design, merging ultra-light comfort with studio-grade precision. Built around an open-baffle, 75 mm flat-panel diaphragm, Genesis One delivers breathtaking speed, transparency, and realism. The CrystalCore transducer eliminates coils and magnets, reducing distortion to near zero and achieving transient response beyond what dynamic or planar drivers can reproduce.“We wanted to build headphones that make you forget about the hardware, where the music feels immediate and alive,” said Tony Nguyen, Founder and CEO of Lily Audio. “Genesis One is the first step toward that vision. Lighter, faster, and more lifelike than anything before it.”Genesis One will debut on Kickstarter later this month, offering early supporters exclusive access before mass production begins in 2026. The campaign follows a year of R&D, extensive testing with audiophiles, and public previews at CanJam SoCal 2025.Key highlights include:CrystalCore transducer – ultra-fast driver with no moving coilWide frequency range (up to 50 kHz) for lifelike treble and micro-detailFeatherweight 310 g chassis with precision-tuned open baffleLow-power architecture for exceptional amplifier compatibility and efficiencyAudiophiles, creators, and music lovers can now join the prelaunch list to secure early access and campaign updates at Kickstarter Page here.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.