TeqBlaze Presents SPO Toolkit - A New Word in the Supply Chain Optimisation

LISBON, LISNBON, PORTUGAL, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TeqBlaze, an independent AdTech vendor and leader in developing innovative programmatic solutions, presents a new feature for supply path analysis—the SPO Toolkit. The solution is designed to enhance transparency, efficiency, and performance across the ad supply chain, equipping AdTech businesses with insights for data-driven decisions and campaign optimization.

”People generally consider SPO a business development tool to define the partners to exclude from the trading chain or publishers to onboard,“ said Anastasia-Nikita Bansal, CEO of TeqBlaze.“ However, with the extended SPO toolkit, they can also have a robust account management instrument to detect the best-selling chains even if there are more hops in place.“

With the growing need to remove from manual reviewing the request samples and a number of nodes, TeqBlaze aims to streamline the reporting process through analysis, management, filtering, and optimization of the supply chain. The toolkit gives a clearer view of the entire supply chain, removing unnecessary intermediaries and focusing on high-quality, direct traffic sources.

With its power to filter traffic by verified sellers, the solution improves ad placement performance. Using the Ads.txt and Sellers.json files it protects companies from unauthorized inventory and reduces brand safety risks.

“For SSPs and ad exchanges, this functionality is a magic pill,” explained Olga Zharuk, Chief Product Officer of TeqBlaze. “Advertisers can now see exactly how each seller influences sRCPM, focusing on revenue-generating traffic. The TeqBlaze solution also allows blocking low-performing or unauthorized sellers, not only cleaning the supply chain but also stimulating earnings.”

Having 10+ years of experience, TeqBlaze is constantly working on new solutions to simplify complex programmatic processes and provide businesses with all the latest technologies and products on the white-label basis they need to optimize processes.

