Afua Boateng selected as Top Inclusive Leadership Trainer of the Year by IAOTP

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Afua Boateng, Leadership and Learning Strategist and Keynote Speaker, was recently selected as Top Inclusive Leadership Trainer of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding contributions to leadership development, diversity, and inclusion on a global scale. With over two decades of experience empowering leaders across industries and continents, Ms. Boateng has solidified her reputation as a transformational force in leadership training.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaHaving worked with professionals and organizations from Canada, the USA, and Mexico, to Australia, France, Ghana, and England, Ms. Boateng has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. A dynamic Learning & Development executive, Ms. Boateng trains leaders to build high-performing, inclusive teams. Her expertise spans engineering, sales, leadership development, and executive search, making her uniquely equipped to design leadership programs that drive measurable business results.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Boateng has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the remarkable Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for her selection as Top Inclusive Leadership Trainer of the Year.“Choosing Ms. Boateng for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make,” said Stephanie Cirami, President of IAOTP. “She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. Her ability to simplify complex challenges and develop leaders across diverse cultural and business landscapes sets her apart. We cannot wait to celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala.”A dedicated advocate for equity and inclusion, Ms. Boateng’s approach to leadership disrupts traditional norms and fosters workplaces where individuals feel empowered to reach their full potential. From leading global e-learning initiatives to mentoring emerging leaders, her work has influenced executives and teams across multiple sectors, including pharma, retail, IT, and more.Reflecting on this milestone, Ms. Boateng attributes her success to perseverance, mentorship, and a commitment to fostering inclusive cultures that are rooted in the values she learned from her parents. “Leadership isn’t just about strategy—it’s about people,” says Ms. Boateng. “This recognition affirms my mission to develop leaders who create workplaces where everyone thrives.”When she’s not working she enjoys spending time with family and friends and traveling. In the future, she hopes her work inspires more people to lead authentically.For more information about Afua Boateng’s work and impact, visit www.afua.ca About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

