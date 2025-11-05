CYNTHIA NUNES COLBERT SELECTED AS TOP PRESIDENT AND CEO OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

Cynthia Nunes will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cynthia Nunes Colbert, MSW, was recently selected as Top President and CEO of the Year 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith more than three decades of experience in social services and nonprofit leadership, Cynthia Nunes Colbert, MSW, has certainly proven herself an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results-driven leader, she served as President and CEO of Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston, where she oversaw programs that provide food, clothing, shelter, and essential support services to individuals and families throughout Southeast Texas. Since assuming her role in 2013, Ms. Colbert has strengthened partnerships with local parishes and Archdiocesan offices to alleviate poverty and help families build brighter futures, bringing God's love to those most in need.Cynthia Nunes Colbert's extensive career reflects her longstanding commitment to strengthening communities and advancing social welfare. Her current and previous roles include serving as President and CEO of Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston since 2013, where she leads programs that provide essential resources and compassionate care to families across Southeast Texas. Prior to this, she was Executive Director of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Wichita, Kansas, from 2010 to 2012, and Executive Director of Catholic Charities of Central Texas in the Diocese of Austin from 2005 to 2010. Earlier in her career, she served for six years as Vice President of Community Resources at United Way Capital Area in Austin, where she oversaw major community initiatives and partnerships designed to improve quality of life for local residents.Cynthia demonstrated exceptional leadership in disaster response efforts for the greater Houston region, particularly during catastrophic weather events such as Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Beryl, and other significant storms. During Hurricane Harvey, which caused historic flooding and widespread devastation across Houston, Cynthia played a pivotal role in coordinating emergency response activities ensuring timely resource allocation, effective communication among response teams, and support for long term recovery.When Hurricane Beryl struck the region, Cynthia once again took charge of disaster response initiatives. She worked tirelessly to mobilize resources, organize shelter and relief operations, and collaborate with local agencies and volunteers. Her proactive approach helped minimize the impact of the storm and accelerated recovery efforts for the community.In response to the COVID, Colbert led Catholic Charities efforts to effectively collaborate with the city of Houston, Harris County, and local nonprofits . As a result, Catholic Charities facilitated more than $200 million in aid to area residents.Beyond these events, Cynthia has consistently provided leadership during other severe weather and other crisis events that have affected the Houston area. Her experience and commitment to disaster preparedness and response have made her a key figure in regional emergency management, ensuring that communities receive the support they need during times of crisis.Over the span of her professional journey, Cynthia has cultivated expertise in nonprofit administration and leadership, strategic and program planning, and social welfare services. She is highly skilled in data analysis, organizational development, volunteer coordination, and interagency collaboration, leveraging these strengths to design effective programs that address critical community needs and foster long-term impact.Before embarking on her professional career, Ms. Colbert earned a Bachelor of Arts in Social Work from California State University, Sacramento, followed by a Master of Social Welfare (MSW) in Planning and Administration from the University of California, Berkeley.Throughout her illustrious career, Cynthia Nunes Colbert has received numerous awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year, Cynthia will be considered for the Empowered Woman of the Year award to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in NYC in December 2026 as Top President and CEO of the Year 2026.In addition to her successful career, Ms. Colbert remains actively involved in the community. She serves on several boards, including the Houston Branch of the Dallas Federal Reserve, Emergency Food and Shelter Grant Program, Better Business Bureau Education Foundation, and the Network of Behavioral Health. She is also an adjunct faculty member in the Master's Program in Nonprofit Management at the University of Houston–Downtown and a Senior Fellow with the American Leadership Forum.Looking back, Cynthia attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. 