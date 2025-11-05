DR. SUSAN RAY DEGGES NAMED ONE OF IAOTP’S TOP 50 FEARLESS LEADERS FOR 2026

Dr. Susan Ray Degges will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Susan Ray-Degges has been recognized by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) as one of the Top 50 Fearless Leaders for 2026 for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and innovation in the field of interior design.Inclusion in IAOTP's Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication is a prestigious honor — awarded to only 50 professionals worldwide who exemplify courage, vision, and lasting impact in their fields. These honorees are chosen for their resilience, passion, and transformative contributions to society. Each will have a dedicated chapter in Volume 5 of the Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication, set for release in 2026. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith more than three decades of experience in the field, Dr. Ray-Degges has established herself as a respected expert in interior design and design education. A dynamic and results-driven leader, she serves as Program Coordinator and Professor in the Interior Design Program at North Dakota State University, where her academic focus is on the human dimensions of environmental design. She works closely with students to prepare them for careers in interior design, emphasizing community engagement, evidence-based design solutions, and accessible home design.Throughout her career, Dr. Ray-Degges has held a variety of teaching roles across multiple institutions. Prior to her current position, she served as Associate Professor and Assistant Professor at North Dakota State University. Her earlier academic appointments include positions at the University of Central Arkansas, part-time faculty roles at Southwest Missouri State University, and a Graduate Teaching Assistant in Environmental Design at the University of Missouri. These experiences have shaped her broad perspective on design education and reinforced her commitment to academic excellence.Her areas of expertise include, but are not limited to: higher education and teaching, research, curriculum design and development, program development, interior design, and public speaking.Before embarking on her career path, Dr. Ray-Degges earned her Bachelor of Science in Home Economics with a concentration in Housing and Interior Design and a minor in Art from Missouri State University. She earned her Master of Science in Housing and Interior Design with a focus on designing spaces that support the needs of individuals with disabilities and older adults from the University of Missouri. Also at the University of Missouri, she completed her Doctor of Philosophy in Human Environmental Sciences, specializing in environmental design and gerontology.Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Ray-Degges has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. She was honored with Who's Who of Top Educators and Who's Who of Professional Women in Education and Interior by Marquis Who's Who. Earlier this year, she was awarded Top Professor of the Year in Interior Design and Empowered Woman of the Year by IAOTP. She will be honored for her selection to be featured in IAOTP's Top 50 Fearless Leaders publication at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City, December 2026.Looking back, Dr. Ray-Degges attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.Watch her video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NgTTOlHUw1o For more information please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

