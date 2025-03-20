Javier Palomarez, USHBC President & CEO, Supports Senator Moreno’s Bill to Bolster Domestic Manufacturing

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Javier Palomarez , President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) , applauds Senator Bernie Moreno (R-OH) for the introduction of S.711 - Transportation Freedom Act.Palomarez released the following statement:“As a leading advocate for our nation’s small business community, we proudly support Senator Bernie Moreno’s bill to increase tax deductions for wages paid to auto manufacturing workers. This is a common-sense, pro-business, and pro-worker tax cut that encourages the growth of domestic manufacturing. As tariffs and new trade policies take effect, this bill comes at a critical moment. It establishes incentives that help businesses, workers, and consumers navigate these changes while promoting domestic manufacturing and overall economic growth.”Palomarez continued:“We need more common-sense legislation to accompany new trade policies and to improve our significantly hollowed-out manufacturing sector. Encouraging and bolstering domestic production is key to a strong and thriving economy. Therefore, we applaud Senator Bernie Moreno’s leadership and his introduction of this pro-business legislation. We welcome the opportunity to work with Senator Moreno to improve and support the backbone of America’s economy – our small business community.”To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBC​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is the leading voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics, and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

