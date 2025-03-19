Submit Release
Governor’s Commission For Women Accepting 2025 Texas Women’s Hall Of Fame Nominations

TEXAS, March 19 - March 19, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Governor’s Commission for Women is now accepting nominations for the 2025 Texas Women’s Hall Of Fame. 

"In Texas, we believe in the extraordinary power of women," said Governor Abbott. "The Texas Women’s Hall of Fame pays homage to the incredible contributions that women have made to the great state of Texas. Each woman inducted into the Texas Women's Hall of Fame serves as as an example for all Texans and inspires future generations to reach new heights. If you have been blessed to know a woman who pioneers in business, education, philanthropy, or public service, I encourage you to nominate her for the Texas Women's Hall of Fame."

The Governor's Commission for Women established the Texas Women's Hall of Fame in 1984 to recognize the notable achievements of Texas women. Nominated biennially by Texans and selected by an independent panel of judges, inductees include former First Ladies, astronauts, entrepreneurs, public servants, Olympic athletes, and other women of significant accomplishment.View current and past honorees here

Texas Women's Hall of Fame 2025 nominations can be submitted here. Nominations close Friday, May 2, 2025. 

Read more information about the Texas Women's Hall of Fame.

