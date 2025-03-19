Governor Abbott Announces SBA Assistance For Welder Fire, North Texas Severe Storms

TEXAS, March 19 - March 19, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) approved his request for a disaster declaration for South Texas communities impacted by the Welder Fire and a disaster declaration for North Texas communities impacted by severe weather earlier this month.



“Today, my requests for two disaster declarations were approved – one for severe weather in North Texas and the Welder Fire in South Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “These disaster declarations will provide impacted Texans with access to low-interest loans to help them rebuild and recover. Texas is home to the best emergency management team in the nation, and I thank them for responding to these simultaneous, multifaceted challenges. Working together with our federal partners, we will ensure Texans across the state have what they need to move forward.”



The wildfire declaration includes the following Texas counties: Aransas, Bee, Jim Wells, Live Oak, Nueces, Refugio, and San Patricio. The severe weather declaration includes the following Texas counties: Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Kaufman, Rockwall, and Tarrant.



The SBA granted access to its Home Disaster Loans, Business Physical Disaster Loans, and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program, which will provide low-interest loans to qualifying homeowners, renters, and businesses in affected North Texas communities following the severe storms and tornadoes that occurred earlier this month, as well as South Texas communities affected by the Welder Fire.



Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information, and download applications at sba.gov/disaster. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.



Governor Abbott continues to take action to provide all available resources to help support local communities impacted by recent wildfires and severe storms, including: