Governor Abbott Appoints Robinson As Austin County Criminal District Attorney

TEXAS, March 20 - March 20, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Brandy Robinson as the Austin County Criminal District Attorney for a term set to expire on December 31, 2026, or until her successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Brandy Robinson of Sealy is the first assistant criminal district attorney in the Austin County Criminal District Attorney’s Office. She is a member and former president of the Austin County Bar Association and a member of the State Bar of Texas, Texas Prosecutors Society, and the Texas District & County Attorneys Association. Additionally, she is the former editorial board chair of The Texas Prosecutor Journal, president and founding member of the Austin County Child Advocacy Council, and assists with the gospel music ministry at St. John Lutheran Church in Bellville. Robinson received a Bachelor of Arts in History and English from Texas State University and a Juris Doctor from Baylor Law School.

This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.