Coach Cass Delivers Breakthrough Moment at 'Bloom' Hosted by Caribbean Women’s Network Founder Kerra Denel

Coach Cass electrifying the crowd while speaking at Bloom

Coach Cass delivered a powerful keynote at Bloom, inspiring professional women to embrace love and success without sacrificing either.

This was my first time hearing Coach Cass speak—she was electric! Her message resonated with every woman in the room. I can’t wait for the next opportunity to work alongside her.” — Allison Hinds

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just days after the Bloom experience hosted by Kerra Denel, founder of the Caribbean Women’s Network, the buzz around Dr. Casandra "Coach Cass" Henriquez’s transformative keynote continues to grow. Held on March 16, the event gathered Caribbean powerhouses including Alison Hinds, the ‘Soca Queen’; Yendi Phillipps, Miss Jamaica Universe 2010; and celebrity chef Chef Thia—yet it was Coach Cass who sparked a lasting emotional shift in the room.Known as the love coach for professional women, Coach Cass delivered a high-impact talk that had attendees rising to their feet, deeply engaged in her message about love, wholeness, and emotional breakthrough.“Too many professional women feel like they have to choose between success and love,” said Coach Cass. “At Bloom, I reminded them that they are worthy of both—and that fulfillment in one area doesn’t require sacrifice in another.”Her words hit home, prompting moments of both reflection and release.“This was my first time hearing Coach Cass speak—she was electric!” one attendee shared. “She set the tone, and her message resonated with every woman in the room, including myself. I can’t wait to work alongside her again.”Kerra Denel, the trailblazing founder of CWN, curated Bloom as a safe space where Caribbean women could unite in empowerment, legacy, and purpose. With each speaker bringing their unique energy, Coach Cass stood out for her ability to create instant connection and deep transformation.Coach Cass is a leading voice in personal development and relationship wellness, helping successful women around the world attract and maintain meaningful love. She is also the creator of WANTED Woman Live , a powerful 3-day experience taking place October 3–5, 2025, for women ready to step boldly into love that aligns with their success.About Coach CassCoach Cass is a renowned love coach helping professional women build meaningful relationships without sacrificing success.With years of experience in personal development, she has been featured in major media outlets and is the author of “ WANTED Woman: The Busy Woman's Guide to Attracting and Choosing a Love That Lasts .” She is also the host of the premiere live event for professional women centered around love, October 3rd- 5th 2025, called WANTED Woman Live.For more information, visit https://www.wantedwoman.com/media-inquiries

Coach Cass speaking at Women's Empowerment event

