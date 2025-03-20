‘Learning from Maine’ Video Series Seeking Story Ideas from Maine Schools

The Maine Loves Public Schools campaign, a collaborative effort by the Maine Education Leaders Professional Learning Collaborative (MELPLC), has launched a new public education video storytelling series. Organizers are currently seeking story ideas from Maine schools around the theme: What extraordinary learning is happening in your school in 2025?

The “Learning from Maine” video series will feature Maine classrooms, from Kittery to Madawaska, and from kindergarten to adult education, to capture the most inspiring stories of growth, resilience, and triumph. These uplifting features will be transformed into a series of short videos – with the goal of sharing the amazing happenings in public education, attracting more Mainers who are young and diverse to the teaching profession, and catalyzing school improvement.

Each 5- to 10-minute episode will be accompanied by social media posts that help to promote these stories. Episodes will also be emailed to thousands of Maine educators and administrators and broadcasted on Maine Public Television. Stories not chosen for the “Learning from Maine” video series may still be featured as part of the broader “Maine Loves Public Schools” campaign.

You may submit story ideas and find the criteria for story selection using this submission form.

To learn more about the Maine Loves Public Schools campaign, visit the website or reach out directly here.