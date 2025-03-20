MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 3/20/2025

March 20, 2025

March 20, 2025

On 3/12/2025, Tpr Rosenblatt responded to a residence on Dunleigh Dr, Lexington Park, MD for the report of a dispute. Upon Troopers arrival, Bryan Wayne Duvall, 55 of Lexington Park, MD became disorderly and disturbed people around him. Duvall was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Disturb Peace-Loud Noise, Disturb The Peace/Disorderly, and Disorderly Conduct.

The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:

On 3/13/2025, Timothy Lee Lacey, 58 of Compton, MD was arrested by Tpr Rosenblatt

On 3/14/2025, Logan Wayne Russell, 18 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by Tpr Pifer

On 3/16/2025, Molly Kerstan Peters, 29 of Valley Lee, MD was arrested by TFC Engleman

On 3/16/2025, Warren Keith Fields, 67 of Callaway, MD was arrested by Sr Tpr Olyer

On 3/17/2025, James Xavier Pease, 19 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Sr Tpr Oyler

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 3/14/2025, Leonard Michael Nelson Jr, 19 of Clements, MD was arrested by Tpr Phelps for Child Porn Promote/Distribute and Possession of Child Pornography x6

On 3/14/2025, Osirus Holmes, 27 of California, MD was arrested by Cpl DiToto for Armed Robbery, Robbery, Con-Armed Robbery, Con-First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault, and Theft: $100 to Under $1,500

On 3/14/2024, Jaden Xzavier Mason, 19 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Kelsey for FTA: Motor Vehicle/Unlawful Taking

On 3/14/2025, Patrick Henry Nutter, 39 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Kelsey for Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis – Fentanyl and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia

On 3/16/2025, Kiya Janae Washington, 24 of Calloway, MD was arrested by Tpr Oliva Flores for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 3/17/2025, Delmante Isiah Jordan, 26 of Callaway, MD was arrested by Sr Tpr Oyler for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 3/18/2025, John Christopher Miedzinski, 39 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Kelsey for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 3/19/2025, Richard Larry Bassford, 51 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by TFC Piscopo-Bann for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

