MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 3/20/2025
Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol
Barrack “T” Leonardtown
23200 Leonard Hall Drive
Leonardtown, MD 20650
301-475-8955 Main
301-475-2948 Fax
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: March 20, 2025
On 3/12/2025, Tpr Rosenblatt responded to a residence on Dunleigh Dr, Lexington Park, MD for the report of a dispute. Upon Troopers arrival, Bryan Wayne Duvall, 55 of Lexington Park, MD became disorderly and disturbed people around him. Duvall was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Disturb Peace-Loud Noise, Disturb The Peace/Disorderly, and Disorderly Conduct.
The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:
- On 3/13/2025, Timothy Lee Lacey, 58 of Compton, MD was arrested by Tpr Rosenblatt
- On 3/14/2025, Logan Wayne Russell, 18 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by Tpr Pifer
- On 3/16/2025, Molly Kerstan Peters, 29 of Valley Lee, MD was arrested by TFC Engleman
- On 3/16/2025, Warren Keith Fields, 67 of Callaway, MD was arrested by Sr Tpr Olyer
- On 3/17/2025, James Xavier Pease, 19 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Sr Tpr Oyler
The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:
- On 3/14/2025, Leonard Michael Nelson Jr, 19 of Clements, MD was arrested by Tpr Phelps for Child Porn Promote/Distribute and Possession of Child Pornography x6
- On 3/14/2025, Osirus Holmes, 27 of California, MD was arrested by Cpl DiToto for Armed Robbery, Robbery, Con-Armed Robbery, Con-First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault, and Theft: $100 to Under $1,500
- On 3/14/2024, Jaden Xzavier Mason, 19 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Kelsey for FTA: Motor Vehicle/Unlawful Taking
- On 3/14/2025, Patrick Henry Nutter, 39 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Kelsey for Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis – Fentanyl and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia
- On 3/16/2025, Kiya Janae Washington, 24 of Calloway, MD was arrested by Tpr Oliva Flores for FTA: Driving without a required license
- On 3/17/2025, Delmante Isiah Jordan, 26 of Callaway, MD was arrested by Sr Tpr Oyler for FTA: Driving without a required license
- On 3/18/2025, John Christopher Miedzinski, 39 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Kelsey for FTA: Driving without a required license
- On 3/19/2025, Richard Larry Bassford, 51 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by TFC Piscopo-Bann for FTA: Driving while license was suspended
All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
News releases are a service of the Maryland State Police.
Contact the Office of Media Communications at 410-653-4236 or e-mail at msp.media@maryland.gov