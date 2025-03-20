Budget Delivers Record Revenue Sharing and Lowers Property Tax Rates

CANADA, March 20 - Released on March 19, 2025

All Saskatchewan communities and their residents share in the economic success of Saskatchewan through Municipal Revenue Sharing (MRS), which will be a record $361.8 million this year. This is an increase of $21.6 million, or 6.3 per cent, from the 2024-25 Budget.

"Municipal Revenue Sharing remains a reliable and predictable tool for Saskatchewan municipalities to make investments they need to build strong and vibrant communities," Government Relations Minister Eric Schmalz said. "Municipal Revenue Sharing can be used by those local governments to invest in services and programs that everyone in Saskatchewan relies on while keeping property taxes as low as possible."

MRS provides predictable, unconditional funding to Saskatchewan cities, towns, villages and rural municipalities based on three-quarters of one point of provincial sales tax revenue from two years prior.

At $361.8 million, the 2025-26 MRS program is 184 per cent higher than the revenue shared in the inaugural 2007-08 Budget at $127.3 million. More than $4.6 billion in provincial funding has been allocated to support municipalities through this program since 2007-08.

The Government of Saskatchewan is also reducing the Education Property Tax (EPT) mill rates for all property classes to offset the impact of property revaluation. Total revenue to government will remain unchanged from the 2024-25 Budget, aside from base growth due to new construction in Saskatchewan.

Property Class 2024 Mill Rates 2025 Mill Rates Agricultural 1.42 1.07 Residential 4.54 4.27 Commercial/Industrial 6.86 6.37 Resource 9.88 7.49

The reduction in all EPT mill rates is estimated to save Saskatchewan property owners more than $100.0 million annually.

For more information on the EPT mill rates, visit: https://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/taxes-and-investments/property-taxes/education-property-tax-system.

In addition to a record setting MRS investment, the 2025-26 Budget includes $172.0 million in municipal investments including:

$76.5 million for the provincial portion of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (Government Relations);

$29.0 million in policing grants (Corrections, Policing and Public Safety);

$18.4 million for the Rural Integrated Roads for Growth (Highways);

$11.6 million grant to provincial Libraries (Education); and

$8.6 million for the Urban Connector Program (Highways).

Residents can see MRS investment by community on the Saskatchewan dashboard under People and Community. Use the left-right toggle in the dashboard to see the historical investment for the province or by community.

