Record $4.6 Billion Capital Budget Delivers Essential Infrastructure for Saskatchewan People

CANADA, March 20 - Released on March 19, 2025

The 2025-26 Budget delivers the largest total capital budget in Saskatchewan history at $4.6 billion.

Funding from this year's budget will invest in capital projects throughout the province to deliver essential infrastructure for Saskatchewan families and communities. This includes nearly $1.9 billion in capital projects across Executive Government and nearly $2.8 billion in capital projects by the province's commercial Crown corporations.

"Thanks to this government's continued investment in infrastructure, we are on track to meet our Growth Plan goal of investing $30.0 billion by 2030 to serve the growing infrastructure needs of families and communities," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister David Marit said.

The 2025-26 Budget includes the largest investment in health capital at $656.9 million, an increase of just over $140.0 million compared to the previous year. This record investment will help deliver a number of ongoing major projects, including:

$322.4 million for construction of the Prince Albert Victoria Hospital redevelopment project;

$24.4 million for construction of the Weyburn General Hospital replacement project;

$33.8 million for construction of the La Ronge long-term care (LTC) project;

$40.0 million to complete design and begin construction on the Regina LTC specialized beds project; and

$10.0 million for construction of the Grenfell LTC project.

This year's budget invests $191.3 million in school infrastructure, including:

$140 million to support ongoing projects, including 21 new or consolidated schools and three major renovations in Balgonie, Regina and Swift Current;

$28.5 million for the Relocatable Classroom Program to support enrolment growth;

$15.3 million for minor capital renewal projects that allow school divisions to address structural repairs and renovations to prolong the life of schools across the province; and

$7.5 million in funding to begin preplanning for one new replacement school and four new schools.

"We will continue to deliver on important infrastructure for Saskatchewan people," Marit said. "Through strategic investments in health and education projects, we continue to support safe and accessible spaces for communities across the province."

The 2025-26 Budget invests $41.0 million in Saskatchewan's post-secondary infrastructure, including:

$24.6 million for maintenance and upgrades to help meet the needs of students and staff;

$7.0 million to support new domestic health care training programs (occupational therapy and speech-language pathology);

$5.6 million for further expansion in health care training programs;

$2.0 million for planning work for the new Saskatchewan Polytechnic, Joseph A. Remai Saskatoon Campus;

$1.0 million for the Carlton Trail College Trades Building Expansion; and

$720,000 for planning future initiatives.

The 2025-26 Budget invests $435.7 million in transportation infrastructure, providing $421.4 million to improve more than 1,000 km of Saskatchewan's provincial highway network. This includes continued construction and design of passing lanes and twinning projects to increase safety and improve traffic flow, as well as repairing or rebuilding 18 bridges and more than 100 culverts around the province.

The budget provides $14.3 million in capital funding to support economic growth and safety through partnerships with rural and urban municipalities. Approximately $13.8 billion has been invested in highways infrastructure since 2008-09, which has improved more than 21,800 km of highways across the province.

This year's budget provides $249.9 million in transfers to municipalities for infrastructure projects through several programs, including the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, Canada Community-Building Fund and the New Building Canada Fund.

The 2025-26 Budget invests $292.9 million in government services infrastructure, including:

$73.9 million in various water-related infrastructure projects;

$24.6 million for courts and correctional facilities and equipment;

$14.2 million for housing capital to repair and renovate provincially owned housing and develop new supportive housing units with third-party organizations; and

$12.5 million for capital projects throughout the parks system to improve visitor experience, including:

Completion of a new service centre at Nut Point Campground in Lac La Ronge Provincial Park;

New backcountry camping sites at Moose Mountain Provincial Park; and

Improvements and upgrades at Narrow Hills, Makwa Lake, Buffalo Pound, Greenwater Lake and Danielson Provincial Parks.

Saskatchewan's Crown corporations will spend approximately $2.8 billion on capital projects this year to support economic growth and maintain and improve utility infrastructure. This includes:

Approximately $1.7 billion investment in SaskPower's electricity system;

$510.3 million through SaskEnergy for the province's natural gas transmission and distribution system; and

$590.5 million through SaskTel, SGI Canada and Auto Fund, SaskWater, SaskGaming and Crown Investments Corporation.

Over the next four years, the Government of Saskatchewan will invest approximately $10.5 billion through the Crown sector to ensure Saskatchewan families and communities have access to safe, reliable and high-quality services.

