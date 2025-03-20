Saskatchewan Joins Governor's Coalition on Energy Security

CANADA, March 20 - Released on March 20, 2025

Saskatchewan Exports 21 Million Cubic Metres of Oil to the United States Annually, Which is Essential for North American Energy Security

Today, Premier Scott Moe announced that Saskatchewan will be joining the Governor's Coalition on Energy Security, further ensuring energy security across North America.

"It is an honor to join the Governors Coalition for Energy Security and I thank Governor Landry for the invitation," Moe said. "Saskatchewan is abundant in oil, high-grade uranium, and critical minerals, which are vital to both our local economy and North American energy security. As a stable and dependable partner, Saskatchewan plays a crucial role in securing energy resources, strengthened by the strong relationship we maintain with our neighbors to the south."

Premier Moe joins Governor Landry and 12 other colleagues: Governor Kay Ivey (AL), Governor Brian P. Kemp (GA), Governor Bill Lee (TN), Governor Eric J. Holcomb (IN), Governor Mark Gordon (WY), Governor Huckabee Sanders (AR), Governor Tate Reeves (MS), Governor J. Kevin Stitt (OK), Governor Glenn Youngkin (VA) and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith. Former Governor Kristi Noem (SD) and Sununu were initial members.

Saskatchewan exports 21 million cubic metres of oil to the United States (U.S.) annually. The province is one of the most attractive jurisdictions for oil investment thanks to its stable regulatory environment and commitment to sustainable resource development.

Saskatchewan is the second Canadian province to join the Governors' Coalition for Energy Security, which aims to enhance and protect energy options. This will lead to lower energy costs, increased reliability, sustainable economic development and responsible management of energy resources.

"Saskatchewan's joining demonstrates the power of the principles and vision of GCES, and the growing recognition in governments in both the U.S. and Canada that energy issues are fundamental to the economic and day-to-day wellbeing of our citizens," Gov. Landry said. "We welcome Premier Scott Moe and the talent, input and insight he will bring to help us all enhance and protect energy options, lower energy costs, and increase reliability for our people."

The Government of Saskatchewan recognizes the benefits of the integrated United States-Canadian energy sector and values its trading relationship. This collaboration is crucial to strengthening key relationships and emphasizing how highly integrated both economies are.

-30-

