Factory Entertainment Blasts Into Battlestar Galactica Collectibles

CONCORD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Factory Entertainment , a leading producer of officially licensed entertainment collectibles, announced today the first in a line of high-end products based on the classic science fiction series, Battlestar Galactica.Kicking off Factory Entertainment’s line is a limited-edition Colonial Blaster Prop Replica . Thes best part? Fans don’t have to wait to get their hands on one! This stunning collectible is shipping now and is available to order exclusively at FactoryEnt.com Factory Entertainment's development team dedicated countless hours to studying surviving original props, along with archival videos and images, to ensure maximum accuracy in creating this remarkable collectible.The replica features screen-accurate integrated electronic light and sound effects for added realism. The body is constructed from high-quality resin with hand-painted details, while the barrel is crafted from durable metal. Each replica comes with an individually numbered plaque, a custom display stand and a certificate of authenticity."We are incredibly proud to unveil our Colonial Blaster Limited Edition Prop Replica," said Jordan Schwartz, President and CEO of Factory Entertainment. "This fantastic and authentic replica, created using the most accurate source materials, is a testament to the dedication and passion our in-house team of Battlestar fans has poured into every detail. We are excited to deliver an item that Battlestar Galactica enthusiasts can proudly display in their collections."Factory Entertainment's inaugural release is only the first in a new line of premium products from both the original 1978 Battlestar Galactica series, as well as the reimagined 2004 series, with additional items planned for later in 2025 and beyond, including prop replicas, studio-scale models, helmets and more.For more information and to order the Battlestar Galactica Colonial Blaster Limited Edition Prop Replica, visit FactoryEnt.com.About Factory EntertainmentFactory Entertainment, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-quality licensed collectibles, toys and home goods featuring a wide variety of entertainment properties, including Star Trek, Batman, Back To The Future, James Bond, Jaws, Masters of The Universe, ThunderCats, Men In Black, Game of Thrones, House of The Dragon, Harry Potter, The Beatles, Universal Monsters, Jurassic Park and many others.

