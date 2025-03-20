Gaize Partners with University of Saskatchewan for a Groundbreaking Study on Cannabis Edibles and Driving Impairment

A Gaize test being conducted

Gaize's impairment detection technology, a driving simulator and DRE evaluations will study cannabis edible impairment at the University of Saskatchewan

Cannabis legalization has outpaced our understanding of its effects on driving. This study represents a significant step forward in closing that gap.” — Ken Fichtler, CEO, Gaize

MISSOULA, MT, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gaize , the leader in cutting-edge impairment detection technology, is proud to announce its collaboration with the University of Saskatchewan (USask) on a pioneering research initiative. This innovative study, led by Associate Professor Dr. Alexander Crizzle, aims to evaluate the effects of cannabis edibles on driving skills, utilizing a driving simulator, the Gaize impairment detection system and other advanced tools to gain deeper insights into impairment.Beginning in March 2025, this landmark study will focus on how cannabis edibles affect drivers' abilities, specifically assessing the duration of impairment after consumption. The results aim to inform public policy and provide much-needed clarity on cannabis edible use and road safety.Gaize’s VR-based impairment detection platform will play a pivotal role in the study, offering unparalleled accuracy in assessing physiological signs of impairment. Unlike traditional methods that rely on subjective judgment or chemical detection, Gaize measures subtle ocular responses using Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) protocols, ensuring an objective and scientifically sound approach. The ocular data and video captured by the Gaize system will be shared with the University of Saskatchewan research team to provide rich, actionable insights for their analysis.Dr. Alexander Crizzle, lead researcher at the University of Saskatchewan, emphasized the importance of this study: "This research is critical to understanding how cannabis edibles impact driving abilities. By leveraging Gaize’s advanced technology, we can gain a more comprehensive understanding of subtle ocular changes that result from acute cannabis impairment and ultimately contribute to safer roads."Ken Fichtler, Founder and CEO of Gaize, highlighted the significance of this collaboration: "Cannabis legalization has outpaced our understanding of its effects on driving. This study represents a significant step forward in closing that gap. By contributing our advanced technology and sharing the data with the University of Saskatchewan's research team, we’re not only advancing the science of impairment detection but also fostering safer roads for everyone."The University of Saskatchewan's research team, known for its expertise in public health and road safety, will combine Gaize’s state-of-the-art impairment detection technology with an advanced driving simulator and other tools to monitor the effects of edible THC over time. Since the metabolic pathways for smoked and edible THC are different, the dearth of research on edibles represents a significant gap in the scientific literature. The study involves 50 participants who will consume 10 milligrams of THC edibles before engaging in simulated driving tests at multiple intervals: 1.5 hours, 2.5 hours, 4 hours, and 6 hours post-consumption. This protocol is designed to assess how cannabis impacts cognitive and motor skills, and how these changes influence driving abilities.Participants will undergo a series of tests, including baseline assessments under normal conditions, followed by evaluations at specified intervals after consuming the cannabis edibles. The driving simulator allows researchers to modify driving conditions and scenarios, such as navigating busy city streets or rural highways in various weather conditions, to comprehensively assess impairment.Gaize’s involvement underscores its commitment to advancing the understanding of impairment across substances and methods of ingestion. Already deployed in some of the most prominent safety-sensitive workplaces in the US, Gaize’s platform has demonstrated its effectiveness in objectively identifying impairment, offering applications that extend well beyond the workplace.Fichtler added: "This collaboration is a testament to the versatility of our platform. Whether in the workplace or on the road, Gaize is helping to set the standard for how we define and address impairment in the modern world."The findings from this study have the potential to reshape how impairment is understood and the policy leveraged by governments to keep their roadways safe. By contributing its expertise and technology, Gaize is reinforcing its position as the global leader in impairment detection while supporting the critical research being conducted by the University of Saskatchewan.

