Results of Gaize’s Landmark Cannabis Impairment Study Published in Greene County Medical Society Journal
Preliminary results from Gaize cannabis impairment clinical trial indicate effectiveness of the Gaize impairment detection technology.MISSOULA, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gaize, a leading developer of AI-powered drug impairment detection solutions, announced today the publication of a research summary of its landmark cannabis impairment clinical trial in the prestigious Greene County Medical Society Journal. This groundbreaking study, the world's largest of its kind, marks a significant step forward in understanding and accurately identifying active cannabis impairment.
Completed in November 2022, the study involved analyzing data from 350 participants across diverse demographics. Utilizing Gaize's innovative technology, researchers captured high-quality data and video through a series of objective, standardized tests. Notably, the Gaize platform demonstrated the ability to package and evaluate test data using impairment models within just 30 seconds, paving the way for real-time screening applications.
The study's findings offer valuable insights into the effectiveness of various impairment detection methods. The well-known Lack of Convergence and Pupillary Rebound Dilation models emerged as the most sensitive indicators of cannabis impairment. Gaize’s technology uses the long-trusted eye tests from the Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) evaluation process. The Pupillary Rebound Dilation test is a common indicator used by the Lack of Convergence test proved even more reliable in identifying active cannabis impairment.
"This publication in the Greene County Medical Society Journal represents a major milestone in our mission to provide objective and reliable tools for cannabis impairment detection," said Ken Fichtler, CEO at Gaize. "Our research not only contributes to the scientific understanding of cannabis impairment but also showcases the immense potential of Gaize's technology to address real-world challenges in a variety of fields – both with law enforcement and safety-sensitive commercial industries."
The implications of this important study extend far beyond the realm of pure scientific research. Gaize's technology holds immense potential for applications in law enforcement, workplace safety, and healthcare, offering a more objective and evidence-based approach to assessing cannabis and other drug impairment.
About Gaize
Gaize is a cutting-edge technology company dedicated to developing AI-powered solutions for objective and reliable impairment detection. Through its innovative platform, Gaize empowers organizations to make informed decisions and ensure the safety and well-being of individuals across diverse sectors.
