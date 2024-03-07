Gaize to Conduct Pioneering Clinical Trial on Eye Movement Indicators of Alcohol Impairment
Study Aims to Investigate Gaize's Impairment Detection Technology for Prevention of Alcohol Impaired Working and DrivingPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Philadelphia, PA (March 21, 2024) – Gaize, a leader in eye-tracking based impairment detection technology, today announced a groundbreaking clinical trial to study the effects of alcohol consumption on eye movements and pupil characteristics. The study aims to advance the understanding of impairment indicators to enhance workplace and driving safety.
On March 21st, 2024 at Miss Saigon Restaurant and Lounge in Philadelphia, PA, Gaize's research team will utilize the company's cutting-edge VR headset to assess participants' eye movements and pupil characteristics while sober and after alcohol consumption. At least 80 adult participants will be recruited to participate in real-world drinking scenarios.
"This study represents a significant step forward in our mission to leverage innovative technology to detect impairment and promote public safety," said Daniel Eguchi, Research Coordinator for Gaize. "By analyzing eye movement data in controlled environments, we hope to uncover valuable insights that could one day save lives."
The clinical trial will be conducted following strict ethical guidelines and regulatory standards for research involving human participants. Gaize's patented technology uses advanced eye-tracking capabilities and machine learning algorithms to detect subtle changes in eye movements, pupil dilation, and other visual behaviors that may indicate impairment.
Applications of the research findings include enhancing workplace and roadway safety with highly accurate and validated non-invasive impairment detection technology, informing public health initiatives, and contributing to the scientific understanding of the effects of alcohol on ocular motion.
Chuong Nguyen, General Manager at Miss Saigon said: "We're excited to contribute to impaired driving research and advance the scientific knowledge of how alcohol impacts the body. Everyone deserves to get home safely, and we're proud at Miss Saigon to be doing our part."
Gaize expects to complete data analysis in the coming months, with preliminary findings anticipated by mid to late spring of 2024. The company plans to share its research outcomes with relevant stakeholders, including public health organizations, regulatory bodies, and industry partners.
For more information about Gaize and its impairment detection solutions, please visit www.gaize.ai. Those wishing to participate in the study can visit Miss Saigon at 1316 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 on the evening of March 21st.
About Gaize
Gaize is a pioneering technology company specializing in eye-tracking and impairment detection solutions. Its cutting-edge software leverages machine learning to analyze eye movements and visual behaviors, with applications across various industries, including safety-sensitive workplaces and law enforcement.
Ken Fichtler
Gaize, Inc.
+1 406-518-1894
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube